Book Scene: Matchmaking, the romantic DNA way

Can you imagine how different, interesting and captivating it would be to meet your soulmate through genetics? No more online dating, bar hopping and guessing. DNA-based matchmaking could potentially change the whole dating scene. That is, in essence, the premise of "The Soulmate Equation." Christina Lauren does a great job explaining, defining and exploring that world.
Jess is a data and statistics analyst; she understands numbers. That being said, no amount of number crunching can convince her to get back into the dating world. She and her daughter are just fine alone. Jess has been left behind too often to trust anyone again so easily. She is smart, kind and a fighter. It is not easy to make it in this world as a single mom, but she sure tries her best. Any mother will recognize the morning struggles with her kid. All that being said, it can be hard being alone and doing everything alone all the time.
When Jess hears about GeneticAlly, a new company doing matchmaking using DNA analysis, she doesn't trust it, but she at least understands it. After all, if there is one thing Jess understands, it's numbers. Except in her case the numbers must be wrong. Her test results show an unheard-of 98% compatibility with one of the founders of GeneticAlly, Dr. River Pena. River is cold, robotic, distant and rude. How on earth could he be that compatible with her?
Although this is a ridiculous idea, the compatibility score is uncharacteristically high and GeneticAlly has a proposition for Jess: Get to know River and we'll pay you. Jess, who is barely making ends meet, is in no position to turn down this offer. As Jess and River are dragged from one event to the next and get to know each other better, Jess begins to realize that there might be more to the cold scientist than she first thought.
The concept was great, the initial haters-to-lovers interactions were interesting, and even the way they are almost forced to get to know each other was well-written and kept you engaged.
Have a fun read!
• “Soulmate Equation” by Christina Lauren was released by Gallery Books on May 18. It retails for $26.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.