Book Scene: Leprechauns and children are a great mix

March 17 is fast approaching, and all the enchantment of the leprechauns is on its way! St. Patrick’s Day is a delightful holiday to share with young children. The idea of leprechauns is intriguing, and with a little subterfuge on the grownups’ part, the holiday can be a magical experience for a youngster.
How about designing the perfect leprechaun trap? Start by reading “How To Catch a Leprechaun” by Adam Wallace (Sourcebooks, $10.99). It’s a rhyming text with captivating illustrations in which Mr. Leprechaun evades every trap. Follow it up with a box of random supplies (paper cups, string, straws, etc.) and let your young leprechaun hunters build their own leprechaun traps!
Or try a hunt for leprechaun gold! Many children have read “Pout-Pout Fish” and are familiar with the characters. In “Pout Pout Lucky Leprechaun” by Deborah Driesen (Farrar Straus Giroux Books for Young Readers, $5.99), Pout-Pout Fish and his fishy friends go on an underwater treasure hunt to find Pout-Pout’s missing golden leprechaun treasure. With some shiny golden plastic coins hidden in the house or yard, you’re set for a treasure-hunting adventure to accompany the story time.
Kids love Pete the Cat, and he’s back with his take on St. Patrick’s Day. In “Pete the Cat: The Great Leprechaun Chase” by James Dean (Harper Collins, $9.99), Pete starts a leprechaun catching business, but it isn’t as easy as he thinks it will be. Those pesky leprechauns are good at hiding.
How about a game of hide-and-seek with your youngster? You can take turns being the leprechaun! Or, also available at Inklings is the Highlights Hidden Pictures magazine. Or check out one of the many “I Spy” books available.
In the engaging board book “Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Curious George” by Cynthia Platt (Houghton Mifflin, $7.99), Curious George gives a youngster a lot of information about St. Patrick’s Day. Curious George and the Man In The Yellow Hat tell us about wearing green (get out the green crayons, markers, paint — whatever you’re up for), building leprechaun traps, and treasure hunts. Put some Irish music on and dance with Curious George as he dances a jig. He hunts for a four-leaf clover, eats some Irish stew and goes to a parade. It’s a St. Patrick’s Day filled with fun.
May your March 17 be fun-filled as well. It’s a perfect opportunity for stories about treasures and magic and rainbows and luck. Erin go Bragh!
• Luanne Clark works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.