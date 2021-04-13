Book Scene: Illustrated poems wrap their magic around nature

April is National Poetry Month, so it seemed the perfect time to read poetry, which is not my usual genre. "The Lost Spells" by Robert Macfarlane seemed a good place to start with its small size and beautifully illustrated poems. I very much enjoyed Macfarlane’s previous poetry book, "The Lost Words," which is about the importance of hanging on to the words that describe nature. His newest book expands on this idea by celebrating different plants and animals in nature with cute, short poems and gorgeous illustrations.
The book starts with an introduction that speaks of the necessity of seeing nature’s beauty, and the joy and importance of sharing that beauty with others. The author then highlights several plants and animals found in nature, such as red foxes, daisies and oak trees. For all the flora and fauna listed, a short but clever and often rhyming poem is presented. These poems serve to educate and delight the reader with half-factual information and half-witty perceived personalities of each creature or plant.
Jackie Morris is the illustrator and provides the most stunning watercolor illustrations for each poem. Her work brings out the depth and magic of each critter, plant and tree so that each entry is truly enchanting.
I enjoyed this book immensely. I fell in love with the entertaining poems and stunning artwork right away. I especially liked the poems about animals because they were so fun to read. While I feel every entry is breathtakingly beautiful, my absolute favorite poem is called "Heartwood" and is about trees. I think this book is perfect for anyone looking to dip their toes in poetry or is already a longtime lover of the genre. This book is definitely now in my top recommendations for poetry.
• “The Lost Spells” by Robert Macfarlane, illustrated by Jackie Morris, was published by Anansi International on Oct. 27. It retails for $26.
• Rachel Fowler works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Thursday's SCENE every week.