Book Scene: 'Hunger Games' prequel is dark and satisfying

This prequel to the beloved “Hunger Games” trilogy is absolutely fantastic. The story can be read as a stand-alone, as you do not need previous knowledge of the first three books. However, it does give insight into situations and character reactions in the trilogy.
And this one will make you sympathize with the loathsome antagonist from the original series, President Coriolanus Snow.
The plot follows the orphaned Snow as an 18 year old about to graduate from the Capitol’s academy. He and 23 other classmates are chosen to participate as the first-ever mentors to the tributes in the 10th iteration of the Hunger Games. Snow is assigned the District 12 girl — which he perceives as a personal insult due to his family falling on hard times and trying to hide their poverty. The dean of the school is one of Snow’s old friends, who has an issue with Coriolanus.
The District 12 girl, Lucy Gray Baird, turns out to be cunning and vivacious. She is not afraid to be the center of attention, and seems to thrive in the spotlight with her musical talent. This makes her a perfect match for Snow, who is also cunning and charming.
Collins’ writing is spellbinding and delicious, and left me hanging on every word. I was not sure where the plot would go, but I was very curious about what we would learn about Snow. I believe learning about a villain’s past can open up insights into their world, much like the backstory on Voldemort in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”
Snow is manipulative and uses many people throughout the story, which is not shocking to anyone who knows his future. However, he doesn’t seem to have that sickening, spine-tingling malevolence that we are so familiar with. His thought processes, while calculated, seem a bit childish and immature, as befits an 18 year old. As he gets further into the politics involved with the games and is probed with philosophical questions, I watched as he became more pernicious and destructive to those seemingly close to him.
Understanding what caused Snow to become as heinous as he is in the original trilogy was fascinating, and seeing how politics affect the games and the people involved was eye-opening.
• “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins was published by Scholastic on May 19. It retails for $27.99.
