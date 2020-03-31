Book Scene: How quickly a book slump can disappear

Baseball players may, from time to time, experience a hitting slump. All of a sudden they are picking the wrong pitches.
The same can happen to a reader. I admit it, I’ve been in a slump. For the past month or so I have been picking the wrong books. They haven’t been awful books, just not terrific books: three out of five stars for the most part. Well, just like that player who finally hits one out of the park, I have finally ended my reading slump. And the book that did it for me is the five-star “How Quickly She Disappears.”
Elizabeth’s story is set in Tanacross, a small bush community in Alaska, in 1941. She is the wife of the town’s schoolteacher and has a daughter she adores. All is as it should be, until the cracks appear. It begins with a visitor, a substitute mail pilot. Claiming damage to his plane, he needs a place to stay for a few days while he repairs it. As her home is also the school and community heart, Elizabeth feels uneasy, yet it’s her responsibility to offer the pilot lodging.
What follows will change Elizabeth’s life forever. It’s a story of cultural and familial identity, obsession, alienation, murder, and the special bond of identical twins.
Elizabeth is an identical twin. Else and Jacqueline Pfautz grew up in German Pennsylvania in the shadow of World War I. When they were 10 years old, her twin mysteriously disappeared. Now a German-born World War I pilot enters Else’s life and claims to know Jacqueline’s fate. In fact, he has a childhood dress belonging to Jackie and a photograph of her that was obviously taken in the years since her disappearance.
Else is driven to locate her twin, even though Alfred, the pilot, makes increasing demands in return for more information about Jacqueline. Soon Else’s marriage becomes contentious and her daughter begins to rebel. Else feels alienated from the Athabaskan community because of her race, and alienated from her race because of her heritage. Through flashbacks we learn about Elizabeth and Jacqueline’s childhood and we learn that all we assume may not be true. The tension builds to a suspenseful climax in a remote cabin during an Alaskan blizzard, and we are reminded of the pervasive love of sisters, mothers and daughters.
Thank you, Raymond Fleischmann, for your great debut novel. I’m putting you on my “authors to watch” list and eagerly await your next book. My slump is over! Now on to my next good read.
• “How Quickly She Disappears” by Raymond Fleischmann was published by Berkley. It retails for $26.
