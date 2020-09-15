Book Scene: Historical fiction explores bond of female friendship

Three females were taken to Australia against their will. Each of them has endeared herself to me, in spite of their foibles, failings and crimes, perhaps because of them.
In the 1840s, women had few rights and poor women had even less power. Justice often failed them and then the unfortunates were swept along in a current of increasing degradation and hopelessness. This book illustrates that well. There are redeeming moments, and people willing to look the other way or give a second chance, but they are hard to come by. This story rotates between characters as the reader experiences the unfolding, sometimes unraveling of Mathinna, Evangeline and Hazel, but there are those who try to help along the way who were also winsome and likeable; the character development is extraordinary.
Mathinna was only 8 years old. Young enough to exhibit childlike innocence and joy, but already with the exotic beauty that captivated Gov. John Franklin and especially his wife, Lady Jane, when they visited her family’s aboriginal village on a remote island 250 miles from their home. This was their second visit. The first had been to collect aboriginal skulls for Sir John’s collection.
Mathinna was the daughter of the chief and had been living with a white schoolteacher, being taught to read and write in English, dress and act like an English girl. Lady Franklin decided she wanted to keep her and take her home as a conversation piece. In a remarkable gesture of kindness, the Franklins allowed her to keep her beloved pet possum, Waluka.
This wasn’t an adoption, it was an acquisition.
“Hmm. What do you think, Sir John?”
Sir John smiled beneficently. “If you wish to amuse yourself in such a fashion, my dear, I suppose there’s no harm in it.”
“I think it will be entertaining.”
“And if it isn’t, we can always send her back.”
Evangeline, 17, is a governess in London, the daughter of a clergyman. Her apparent waywardness is in fact a type of innocence, as she seldom thinks there could be consequences to her actions, especially consequences that could last her entire life. She becomes a governess for the Whitstones, an influential family, whose stepson takes advantage of that innocence. He gives her a ruby ring, not as any kind of promise, but as a way to impress her and wield power that she does not resist.
When the ring is found in her possession, she is accused of stealing it, her pregnancy is revealed and within minutes attempted murder is added to her list of crimes. The constable is called and she is taken to Newgate Prison, bewildered, morning-sick and in despair. Her good name, her only possession, is gone forever. After weeks in the hell that was Newgate, she was sentenced to “fourteen years transportation to the land beyond the seas.” She is put on a ship full of convicts for a four-month voyage during which she gives birth to a little girl, Ruby, aided by a rough, illiterate, street-smart young woman named Hazel.
Hazel’s father was unknown. Her mother was an alcoholic who sent Hazel out into the streets of London to pick pockets at age 8. She wasn’t very good at it. Her mother was a midwife and Hazel learned some of those skills by watching and helping. Now, at 16, she was also on the prison ship, heading for seven years of incarceration for stealing a silver spoon. Evangeline taught Hazel to read in exchange for prenatal and medical care during their months on the old slave ship, Medea. Other prisoners and crew soon noticed her skills and she even started earning the respect of the ship’s surgeon, Dr. Dunne.
The surprising way that these three stories intersect just intensifies the helpless plight of 19th century women and how, once they were taken from the protection of their home and family, their vulnerability increased and they could find no way out of the pit that swallowed them. They found solace in each other, as women still do, encouraging, helping, sharing skills and watching each other’s backs. This book would be an excellent choice for your next book club.
• “The Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline was published by William Morrow on Aug. 25. It retails for $27.99.
• Susan Richmond is the owner of Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Thursday’s SCENE every week.