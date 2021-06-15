Book Scene: Here's what Yakima is reading

Can you believe spring is almost over? Time is definitely flying by.
Spring at Inklings has been good, and we are so very grateful for all our wonderful customers. Our local authors got a lot of love and our top sellers were once again "Cascade Killer " and "Cascade Vengeance" by Rob Phillips and "Murder and Mayhem in Central Washington" by Ellen Allmendinger. Another title that has been on our bestseller list and sold well again this spring is "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy.
But if you have already read these wonderful books, here are a few other bestsellers at Inklings this spring:
• "The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country" by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99
Amanda Gorman is the youngest poet to deliver a poetry reading at a presidential inauguration; her inaugural poem is now available in a little collectible gift edition.
• "Little Blue Truck's Springtime" by Alice Schertle, Houghton Mifflin, $13.99
Why not celebrate the beauty of springtime with another title from the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of "The Little Blue Truck"?
In this springtime edition, Little Blue Truck goes out for a ride with his good friend Toad. The sun is shining and the flowers are blooming; it's a beautiful spring day. Who will Little Blue Truck and Toad see along the way? By opening the flaps you will meet all of the sweet baby animals just born on the farm. This is a super cute read for the little ones.
• "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller, Ecco Press, $16.99
From Inklings bookseller Rachel Fowler: "A beautiful and heartbreaking story based on Greek mythology. I could not put it down, and I read it in two days."
From the publisher's marketing: "Patroclus, an awkward young prince, follows Achilles into war, little knowing that the years that follow will test everything they have learned, everything they hold dear. And that, before he is ready, he will be forced to surrender his friend to the hands of Fate. Set during the Trojan War."
• "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
From the publisher's marketing: "Somewhere out beyond the edge of the universe there is a library that contains an infinite number of books, each one the story of another reality. One tells the story of your life as it is, along with another book for the other life you could have lived if you had made a different choice at any point in your life. While we all wonder how our lives might have been, what if you had the chance to go to the library and see for yourself? Would any of these other lives truly be better? In 'The Midnight Library,' Matt Haig's enchanting blockbuster novel, Nora Seed finds herself faced with this decision."
• "The Rose Code" by Kate Quinn, William Morrow, $17.99
This story is based on facts and follows three female code-breakers at Bletchley Park and the spy they must root out after the war is over.
From Inklings bookseller Lisa Martin: "Kate Quinn is a master storyteller, and this book is a must-read. I recommend it to readers who enjoy historical novels set in London during the war and are interested in the code-breaking that helped end the war.
• "Shadow and Bone" (Grisha Trilogy #1) by Leigh Bardugo, MacMillan, $10.99
It isn't surprising that this title made the list, as it currently is a must-watch on Netflix and is selling well. Fans of fantasy and young adult novels are bound to love this series. The story follows Alina, an orphan girl and soldier who unleashes a powerful magic within her when her regiment is attacked. Such a display of power gets the attention of the army leader, and he is not all he seems.
• "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir, Ballantine, $28.99
From the publisher's marketing: "Ryland Grace is the sole survivor on a desperate, last-chance mission -- and if he fails, humanity and the Earth itself will perish. Except that right now, he doesn't know that. He can't even remember his own name, let alone the nature of his assignment or how to complete it ...
"An irresistible interstellar adventure as only Andy Weir could deliver, 'Project Hail Mary' is a tale of discovery, speculation and survival to rival "The Martian" -- while taking us to places it never dreamed of going."
• "From Blood and Ash" by Jennifer Armentrout, Blue Box Press, $19.99
Jennifer Armentrout is a bestselling author; you might recognize her name from some of her other titles like "The Problem with Forever" (a personal favorite of mine). "From Blood and Ash" is an action-packed fantasy with plenty of romance, twists and turns. It is perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas and Laura Thalassa.
• "Dog Man: Mothering Heights" (Dog Man #10) by Dav Pilkey, Graphix, $12.99
From the publisher's marketing: "Dog Man and Petey face their biggest challenges yet in the tenth Dog Man book from worldwide bestselling author and illustrator Dav Pilkey. Dog Man is down on his luck, Petey confronts his not so purr-fect past, and Grampa is up to no good. The world is spinning out of control as new villains spill into town. Everything seems dark and full of despair. But hope is not lost. Can the incredible power of love save the day?"
Have run reading!
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Thursday's SCENE every week.