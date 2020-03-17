Book Scene: Greed and guilt in an age of disaster

“Glass Hotel” opens with a cook named Vincent falling off the deck of a shipping vessel, told in out-of-body fragments, flashes of her memory mixing with the shock of the water. From there, a story plays out from the twilight hours of the 20th century to the present day, told in Emily St. John Mandel’s familiar nonlinear narrative style.
(You may remember the author’s last novel, “Station Eleven,” which opens with a potent new strain of flu virus wiping out 99 percent of the world’s population. COVID-19 might not be that devastating, but it will probably wipe out a lot of the “Glass Hotel” spring book tour. Author events in Seattle on April 7 and Portland on April 14 have been canceled, along with, it’s safe to assume, a lot of others.)
Mandel’s latest book is a ghost story of sorts, beginning with two troubled ’90s half-sibling teenagers grappling with the loss of a parent in one case and addiction problems in the other. Chance and circumstance appear in the lobby of the titular glass hotel one night in 2005, where both of our now-young-adult protagonists are employed, and their lives abruptly divert from the channels that had been dug for them.
The story branches out from there and begins incorporating new characters, centered around a Bernie Madoff-inspired Ponzi scheme huckster and the investors he’s bilked. Proliferating points of view can be tricky to keep straight in a novel, but “Glass Hotel” pulls it off well.
The key themes of the book concern the haunting effects of regret (“It turned out that never having that conversation … meant that he was somehow condemned to always have that conversation ...”) and moving through metaphysical countries (the country of money, the country of the sick, the country of the cheated “with its own rituals, customs, traditions and rules”).
Shakespeare once referred to death as “the undiscovered country,” which is hinted at throughout the novel as characters catch fleeting glimpses of the people they’ve impacted or who have had an impact on their own lives.
That’s as much as I can describe without spoiling specific plot points. If you enjoyed “Station Eleven” as much as I did and have been waiting to see how the author follows it up, you should want to read this book.
• “Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel will be published by Knopf on Tuesday. It retails for $26.95.
• Chris Saunders works for Inklings Bookshop. He and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.