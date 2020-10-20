Book Scene: Escape with a different kind of superhero story in 'Hench'

If you and I have talked about books in the past three months, you’ve heard me mention “Hench.” I’ve hand-sold it to countless friends, reviewed it on Libro.fm, and even wrote a short blurb about it for last week’s SCENE. What’s so great about this book (I hear you asking)? “Hench” is one of the most exciting, fun and thought-provoking books that I’ve read so far this year, and it provides a wonderful escape from the doldrums of daily life.
Hench follows the trials and tribulations of Anna, a millennial woman trying to make ends meet in a gig economy by taking temp jobs. It’s a familiar situation, but Anna’s industry is special: She’s a hench-for-hire, providing her talent for data analysis to villains, as needed. When Anna gets a permanent position working for a midlevel villain called the Electric Eel, it seems like things are looking up — even though she hates her co-workers and office, and isn’t too sure about Electric Eel, who asks people how they feel a little too often and ends every interaction with “namaste.”
All of her hard-won progress falls apart, however, when Electric Eel brings her along to a news conference where things go terribly, terribly wrong. Anna is caught in the crossfire and suffers a gruesome injury at the hands of hero Supercollider.
And so, laid off from her job with a “thank you for your service” letter, and facing a long and painful recovery, Anna struggles to find meaning in her life. She discovers it in an unexpected place: in spreadsheets and algorithms, mapping out the true costs, in money and lives, of Supercollider’s “heroics.”
As she digs deeper into Supercollider’s past, uncovering the myriad innocent lives he’s ended or ruined, she attracts the notice of the notorious supervillain Leviathan. A former ally of Supercollider, he understands, better than anyone, what an unchecked superhero is capable of. In Leviathan’s employ, Anna finds the things her life has been missing: purpose, camaraderie, stability and more. And together, Anna and Leviathan will change the way the world sees superheroes, forever.
Now, if you haven’t spent the past year living under a rock (and if you HAVE, may I join you there?), you’ll probably notice some similarities between the comic book series and Amazon Prime show “The Boys,” another franchise that focuses on the dark side of heroism. And while the similarities are certainly there, “Hench” is a wholly original and enjoyable novel, and stands up well to comparison. Anna is an achingly relatable character, and you’ll cheer for her as she emerges from her shroud of self-doubt and unresolved trauma to become the antihero she was meant to be. Tackling issues like feminism, moral ambiguity and office politics in the most exciting way possible, “Hench” is a thoroughly enjoyable piece of escapist literature.
And right now, who doesn’t want to escape from the world, one chapter at a time?
• “Hench” by Natalie Zina Walschots was published on Sept. 22 by William Morrow & Co. It retails for $27.99.
• Emily Ring is the manager of Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Thursday’s SCENE section every week.