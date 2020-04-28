Book Scene: Eerie and compelling, 'The Nest' delivers

The summer after Steve finishes sixth grade, four things happen:
1. His baby brother is born, though he is sickly and must return to the hospital for numerous tests.
2. Steve learns that the baby might never, walk, talk or feed himself. If he survives.
3. Angels visit Steve in a dream.
4. Wasps start building a nest in the eaves outside his home.
Steve is afraid of everything, from the wasps in the backyard to the dark to whatever is keeping the baby sick. He tries to keep his fears at bay with a set of rituals — making lists, washing his hands, hiding beneath his covers at night — though he still spends much of his time afraid.
After Steve is stung by a wasp — and learns he is highly allergic — the angels visit him in a dream, where they make Steve a proposal: They can fix the baby, if only Steve helps. Steve, fearful for himself and his family, is quick to agree.
But things take a turn for the sinister as the wasps outside his home keep building their nest, and Steve comes to realize just what “fixing” the baby truly means. As the deadline to the angels’ proposal creeps closer, and Steve begins to discover strange and eerie things about the wasps and their nest, he must struggle against his own fear and prejudice to save his brother from a dire fate.
Half fantasy, half thriller, “The Nest” blurs the line between the real and imagined to offer commentary on the societal perception of mental and physical ability and the dangerous pressure to be “normal.” Though the conditions are never named, Steve suffers from anxiety and fear akin to obsessive-compulsive disorder, and it is implied that his baby brother is sick due to a congenital disorder. Steve himself is terrified of a neighborhood door-to-door salesman who is missing fingers on both hands, presumably from birth.
These elements of difference, and how they come to play in a story focused on saving a child (or perhaps two children), shows the complexity of identity and the importance of working to love and support those around us, rather than striving for some form of imagined perfection.
As the weather warms and wasps begin to rebuild their homes after a winter of rest, now is the perfect time to dive into this supernatural thriller, as you listen to the buzz outside your window.
• “The Nest” by Kenneth Oppel, illustrated by Jon Klassen, was published by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers in 2016. It retails for $8.99 in paperback, $16.99 in hardback and is available on libro.fm for $10.34, narrated by Gibson Frazier.
• Jessie Ulmer works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space each week.