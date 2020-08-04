Book Scene: Cut down the noise with 'Digital Minimalism'

I held out on getting a smartphone for years. When I first started teaching a few years ago, I vividly remember my students reacting with genuine disbelief when they discovered I still had a flip phone. They couldn’t fathom that someone would willingly refuse to use a smartphone. “Is that a prop?” I remember one of them asked.
My resistance to getting a smartphone was predicated around my fears of becoming addicted to it. I did not want to be constantly connected to social media, email, the news and games. I stubbornly took pride in doing things the “old” way. Instead of GPS, I took pride in printing out maps, asking for directions. I didn’t mind getting just a touch lost along the way.
Despite my best efforts, my worst fears came true, and within a year I found myself hopelessly attached to my phone. Though I, like many, consider my phone a piece of technology essential to participation in modern society, I was desperate to find a way to curb my nonessential use of it.
I found the answer in Cal Newport’s “Digital Minimalism: Choosing a Focused Life in a Noisy World.” It has been a life-changer for me. The book is broken into two tranches. One focuses on the practical ways of cutting down on screen time — deleting unnecessary apps, taking email off your phone, etc. The other explores the philosophy of filtering out the digital noise that permeates our lives.
Cutting down our phone use isn’t just about the obvious benefits — getting our time back — but about the benefits of living a purpose-driven life, of intentionally disconnecting, slowing down, and living a more mindful and present life. Newport’s musings and his analysis of the psychological concepts that phone and app makers use to keep us glued to our screens makes “Digital Minimalism” feel less like reading a self-help book and more like popular science.
But to actually kick the habit, Newport recommends a 1-month “digital detox” in which you refuse to look at any social media or other similar apps. At the end of the month, you assess what you have given up and figure out which apps and services you genuinely value having in your life and which of those you could perhaps do without. I tried this and found it quite effective. I did not miss being out of the loop nearly as much as I thought I would, and I was pleased to see my screen time usage cut by an astonishing two-thirds.
Most of us would like to spend less time with our phones, but this is easier said than done. For those ready to take the plunge and change how they interact with the digital world, let “Digital Minimalism” be your guide.
• “Digital Minimalism: Choosing a Focused Life in a Noisy World” by Cal Newport was published by Penguin in 2019. It retails for $15.95.
• J.T. Menard is a history instructor at Yakima Valley College and a former employee of Inklings Bookshop. Inklings staffers review books weekly in Thursday’s SCENE section.