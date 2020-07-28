Book Scene: Creeping horror and cultural identity in 'The Only Good Indians'

In January I needed a book to read. As employees at Inklings Bookshop we are afforded the opportunity to read Advanced Reader Copies, which are copies of books that are released for reading for review before the announced publishing dates.
As I was browsing the ARC shelf, this one jumped out at me. I first picked it up because I thought, “Wow! That title’s pretty insensitive!” I was fully ready to be off-put. Then I read the flyleaf and discovered that the author was, himself, a Native American. Reading the plot synopsis had me hooked: “Classic horror blended with sharp social commentary.” Intriguing. And — yes, please! With my next week’s reading menu set, I went home happy that cold January day.
Every once in a while, I read an ARC and think to myself, “Meh. Good luck with that one.” And then there are times when I just know, after completion, that I have just finished a really good book. An important book. A book that entertained me, yet made me think. One that opened my mind to a better understanding of a culture other than my own. “The Only Good Indians” fell into that latter category.
Waiting for the publication date, I kept a lookout for advance buzz. Then “The Only Good Indians” made it to the July Indie Next list. Woo hoo! Indie Next is a publication from Indiebound.org, a community of local independent bookstores. If you are in the shop, you can pick up the monthly brochure. Or you can reach the current list at www.indiebound.org/indie-next-list. It’s always a good resource for what’s new.
Enough hype. On with the story:
Stephen Graham Jones has given us a new horror story of retribution and regret. Four young American Indian men commit a violent act that dishonors their cultural traditions. The story begins 10 years after that thoughtless act and it’s time for some payback. Gabe, Cass, Ricky and Lewis are pursued by a violent entity, bent on revenge. It’s suspenseful and terrifying. Be forewarned: Not everyone makes it out alive!
The story follows each of the four men as they live their individual lives in ignorance of the danger that stalks them. Each becomes aware of an undefined malevolence and eventually the men reconnect as the story comes to its climax. They are drawn back to their boyhood community to face the ultimate trial. Is the danger real? Is it supernatural? Or is it merely a figment of guilt-ridden imaginations?
I loved it! Besides being a terrifying, page-turning thriller, “The Only Good Indians” examines Western Native American cultural identity and the desolate territory between historical traditions and modern-day “life on the rez.” It’s about old pickups, white women, sweat lodges, beer and basketball. And elk. Especially the elk.
• “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones was published by Simon and Schuster on July 14. It retails for $26.99.
• Luanne Clark works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.