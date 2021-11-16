Book Scene: Change how you eat with Yakima health coach's 'Cooking Healthy Cookbook'

The conventional wisdom is that home cooking is far healthier than eating out or consuming overly processed foods. I think this is generally true, but one thing left out of this assumption is that many cookbooks contain recipes that are overladen with calories and unhealthy ingredients. Evidently the secret to most tasty recipes is sugar and butter. So much butter. If recipes are not unhealthy, they may require an abundance of obscure ingredients or be incredibly time intensive.
Fortunately for the impatient and health-conscious cooks among us, Elaina Moon’s “Cooking Healthy Cookbook” is full of — as you might have guessed from the title — healthy recipes that are inexpensive, simple to make and don’t take long to prep. Moon is a certified health coach and has a bachelor of science degree in nutrition from Central Washington University. Since 2015, she has owned and operated Healthy Eats Nutrition Services in Yakima, where she offers individual health coaching services and leads popular community cooking classes multiple times a month. I attended one of Moon’s cooking classes a few months back and was impressed enough to snag a copy of her newly released cookbook when copies arrived at Inklings Bookshop.
The cookbook contains 78 recipes divided into breakfasts, soups & salads, quick meals, easy sides, comfort foods, everyday sauces, and desserts. All the recipes are plant-based, but most can be easily modified to add the meat of your choice, if that’s your preference. Each recipe contains nutritional information, detailing the number of calories and the amount of carbohydrates, fats, proteins, fiber and sodium contained per serving. It's perfect for someone who prefers to count their calories or macros.
Thus far my favorite recipe in the book is the Indian Red Lentil Soup. The ingredients cost me less than $10 at the grocery store (minus the spices, which will run you more but will also last for many meals), and it took me less than an hour to chop up the vegetables and cook the soup. The result was a warm and tasty soup that complimented the rainy Yakima weather. Even better, enough leftovers remained to make several more meals.
Moon must be commended for putting together such a simple yet elegant cookbook. The “Cooking Healthy Cookbook” is perfect for individuals or families looking for a cost-conscious way to eat healthy, delicious food. Yakima is fortunate to have her expertise.
• “Cooking Healthy Cookbook: Over 75 Easy & Delicious Plant Focused Recipes for Everyday” by Elaina Moon was independently published in September. It retails for $19.99.
