Book Scene: Can guys and girls ever be just friends?

This was my very first book by Lauren Layne and I didn’t know what to expect, but I am so glad I gave this author a chance. “Marriage on Madison Avenue” is one of O, The Oprah Magazine’s “22 Romance Novels That Are Set to Be the Best of 2020.” It is a heartfelt and entertaining romantic comedy that will leave you wanting more.
Audrey and Clarke have been friends their whole lives, and although many think men and women cannot be friends without feelings getting hurt, they are proof that it is possible. They met when they were young and have been there for each other every step of the way, without a single romantic entanglement.
Clarke is a playboy in every sense of the word, but a good friend, too. Audrey can always count on him to be there for her. And the same can be said the other way around. So when Clarke once again tries to dodge his matchmaker mother by lying that he is engaged to someone — Audrey, to be exact — she goes along with it.
The thing with lies is that the longer you keep pretending it to be true, the more it starts to feel like it is real. As their fake wedding gets closer, Audrey and Tate must face the fact that maybe, just maybe, they are meant to be more than friends.
“Marriage on Madison Avenue” is not all about Audrey and Clarke, though. The friendship between the three main female characters is touching and hilarious. I can’t think of many, if any, women out there who would form a bond as strong as theirs from being cheated on by the same guy.
Although this is the third book in the “Central Park Pact” series — “Passion on Park Avenue” and “Love on Lexington Avenue” are the others — you will never feel like you are missing anything. Lauren Layne did a great job of introducing the other female characters and explaining their background and how they connect to each other in just a few paragraphs. The problem I have now is that I must read the other books. In other words: I need more hours in a day!
• “Marriage on Madison Avenue” by Lauren Layne was released by Gallery Books in January. It retails for $16.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.