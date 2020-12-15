Book Scene: 'Addie LaRue' is invisible but unforgettable

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” will, without a doubt, leave a lasting impression.
It is the unique story of a young French girl in 1714 who wants more than her time period allows: more independence, more freedom, more choices in life. She spends years praying to the gods for freedom, but her requests go unanswered. In a moment of despair, right before she is supposed to marry the man her family chose for her, she prays after dark, and a god she knows better than to trust, better than to listen to, answers.
A deal is made. She wins her freedom, and immortality. She can have it until the day she is ready to give her soul to the god of the dark.
She is free from a loveless marriage, but she is also free from everyone she loves, free from everyone who ever has or will cross her path. Because the price for freedom is to be forgotten. She will meet someone now, and as soon as they walk way, they will forget meeting her. It is as if they’ve never met. She lives her life like nothing more than a shadow, something that is there one minute but not the next. And the dark, who she calls Luke, is there every year on the anniversary of her deal asking her to yield, demanding she give up.
After nearly 300 years defying Luke, everything changes with one chance encounter. Addie finally meets someone who doesn’t immediately forget her. I wish I could tell you more about him, but I can’t, not without giving away very important parts of this heartbreaking story.
Addie’s life will crush you. How is a girl, hundreds of years ago, to find clothes, food and shelter when no one remembers her for more than a moment? The things she has to do and endure will break your heart. This is a fantasy novel, but it also teaches valuable lessons about the things we can and cannot live without. About commodities we take for granted. About friends and family we love to complain about but would be destroyed if taken from us. About the true meaning of freedom and happiness.
• “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V E Schwab was released by Tor Books on Oct. 6. It retails for $26.99.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Thursday’s SCENE every week.