Book Scene: A trio of spooky middle-grade books

Suffice it to say that Halloween is going to look a little different this year. Why not make it an out-of-the-box experience? The crisp autumn weather makes a perfect time for a cozy family read-along. Choose a ghost story, pop some corn or make some hot chocolate, and settle in for a spooky middle-grades chapter book.
These books are written at the fifth- and sixth-grade reading level and would be perfect to read aloud to your upper elementary school youngsters. Each is scary, but not too scary, and captivatingly suspenseful.
• “Trace” by Pat Cummings. This story’s most exciting events take place on Halloween in New York City. Trace’s parents were recently killed in a tragic car accident and he has been sent to Brooklyn to live with his eccentric Auntie Lea. While working on a school project at the New York Public Library, he finds himself wandering lost in a remote part of the vast basement. There he meets the ghost of a little orphan boy from 1863. It’s a terrific ghost story about grief, family, acceptance and self-confidence.
• If you were a middle-grader in the ‘90s, you may remember “Wait Till Helen Comes” by the first lady of middle-grade suspense, Mary Downing Hahn. In it, three siblings deal with an entity that tries to lure the children into a pond behind their home in order to see them drown. Many consider “Wait Till Helen Comes” the flagship of children’s chapter suspense. Your audience will be in the palm of your hand!
• Also by Mary Downing Hahn is “Took: A Ghost Story.” In this one, 13-year-old Daniel moves from posh Connecticut to rural West Virginia. His new classmates tell him the mountain tale of the Ghost Witch who steals children, especially little girls. Daniel is pretty sure he is getting the “new kid treatment” — until his little sister goes missing. Was she “took”?
Here are other recommended ghostly titles we have in the shop this week:
• “The Night Gardner” by Jonathan Auxier.
• “The Puppet’s Payback and Other Chilling Tales” by Mary Downing Hahn.
• “Scary Stories to Tell To Tell in the Dark” and “More Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark,” both by Alvin Schwartz.
• “City of Ghosts” by Victoria Schwab.
Many times we don’t consider reading to children past the time when they can read to themselves. But reading to your older children has at least three important benefits. First, you are modeling the behavior of a reader; children from homes where books are important are more likely to be lifelong readers. Second, sharing a story often allows conversations on bigger subjects like peer pressure, choices, empathy and compassion. Third, and most importantly, it’s fun! And it’s screen-free. It’s a just-for-us time that builds special memories and strengthens family bonds. I hope you take this opportunity to make this unusual Halloween especially SPOOKtacular!
• “Trace” by Pat Cummings was published by Harper Collins Publishing and retails for $7.99 in paperback. “Wait Till Helen Comes” by Mary Downing Hahn was published by Clarion Books and retails for $7.99 in paperback. “Took: A Ghost Story,” also by Mary Downing Hahn, was published by Clarion Books and retails for $7.99 in paperback.
• LuAnne Clark works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in Thursday’s SCENE section every week.