Book Scene: A six-pack for our days of quarantine

This week, Emily and Anne have rounded up some great young-adult books, new and older, to read while you’re stuck at home. Who says quarantine can’t be fun?
Emily Ring
• “They Went Left” by Monica Hesse ($17.99)
Set in the aftermath of the Holocaust, this heartbreaking but lovely novel follows 18-year-old Zofia, a Polish Jew recently released from a long hospitalization following her liberation from the Gross-Rozen concentration camp. Damaged in body and mind, Zofia’s only goal is to find her little brother Abek, who she was separated from at the camp. Zofia’s mission takes her across Europe, to places she never expected, from a home that no longer belongs to her to a displaced person’s camp populated by other survivors. Zofia’s story is harrowing, but Hesse’s clear-eyed, soulful writing elevates the story from grim tragedy to hopefulness.
• “What I Carry” by Jennifer Longo ($17.99)
Seventeen-year-old Muiriel (named after Pacific Northwest icon John Muir) has spent her entire life in the foster system. Knowing that she will soon age out of the system, Muir resolves to make it through one last foster home without making any waves or forming any attachments. She has her life winnowed down to what she can easily carry, but when she lands on Bainbridge Island, in the home of Francine, a thoughtful, grounded and wise foster parent, she starts to pick up new baggage: friends, a job she loves and a boy who makes it hard for her to keep up her unruffled façade. Beautifully poignant and wickedly witty, like all of Longo’s books, “What I Carry” is a book to devour in one sitting.
• “Be Not Far From Me” by Mindy McGinnis ($18.99)
When Ashley sets off on a camping trip in the Great Smoky Mountains with a group of friends, she expects to spend the evening drinking around a campfire with her boyfriend. When she instead catches him with his ex-girlfriend, Ashley, she drunkenly sets off into the woods alone, losing herself in the vast wilderness. Far from civilization, Ashley must use the skills she acquired during her hardscrabble childhood to survive on her own for weeks. Gritty, dark and unrelenting, “Be Not Far From Me” is the perfect book to read while in quarantine, since it will make you appreciate being safe in your own home like few other books can.
Anne Zastrow
• “Illuminae” by Jay Kristoff and Amie Kaufman ($12.99)
In the year 2575, two rival megacorporations go to war over a planet that’s little more than an ice-covered speck at the edge of the universe. Two teens who are barely speaking must fight their way out of that mess. The book was fascinating; the format in which it is written — it is told through a series of emails, schematics, military files, IMs, medical reports, interviews, etc. — makes it a very fast read, which I thoroughly enjoy. “Illuminae” starts off as a very light read, funny and effortless, but before you get to the halfway point your heart will be beating faster.
• “Flame in the Mist” by Renee Ahdieh ($10.99)
“In order to hate, one must first love.” Renee Ahdieh is an amazing young-adult fantasy writer. The worlds she creates have just enough descriptions and details to leave you wanting for more. “Flame in the Mist” is set in a fantasy version of feudal Japan. The main female character is abducted and dresses as a boy in hopes of surviving but also infiltrates a murderous gang. The book contains Japanese mythology, samurais, a female warrior, secrets, lies and just the right amount of romance.
• “Geekerella” by Ashley Poston ($10.99)
“Geekerella” is a really sweet romance story, but also a love letter to all who are a part of a fandom. The book is a modern take on Cinderella, but it did not focus almost solely on Cinderella like most do. Here there is equal focus on Elle, Dorian and their fandom. Elle is obsessed with a sci-fi series she grew up watching with her father, and she decides to join a cosplay contest. The prize? Tickets to a cosplay ball and a meet-and-greet with the actor playing the main part in the show’s reboot. That actor, Dorian, is a bit lost and feels more and more like a fake — until he meets the girl who shows him otherwise.
• Emily Ring and Anne Zastrow work for Inklings Bookshop. They and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.