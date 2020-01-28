Book Scene: A heartwarming story of hope

Did you have a favorite read this past year? A book that stayed with you and is impossible to forget? “The Girl He Used to Know” was that book for me. Out of the 147 books I managed to read in 2019, this one stayed with me the most.
I cannot say enough how amazed and in love I am with the story of Annika and Jonathan. It’s hard to even put into words. When the audio book (which I was listening to in my car on my way to and from work) ended, I wanted to get out and applaud — applaud the author, applaud the narrators. It is not just that “The Girl He Used to Know” is a great romance, it is also that the characters took on lives of their own. It is a story of hope inasmuch as it is a love story.
Annika is an English major at the University of Illinois. Her autism makes life harder for her than for others. Although she is considered to be high-functioning, she is socially awkward and would much rather be surrounded by her books or be silently playing chess.
Jonathan joined the chess club, lost his very first game, and could not find in himself a reason to not lose again! He admires Annika’s ability to be true to herself, quirks and all. They bring the best out of each other.
But, like so many things in life, it doesn’t end well. A decade later, she is living the life she always wanted, working as a librarian, and he is a Wall Street wiz, recovering from a divorce and looking for a fresh start. Then their paths cross again.
The last few chapters almost killed me. I don’t remember the last time I cried so hard or was so anxious to know what happens next. It was grueling!
Annika’s chapters transport you into a completely new world. The way she sees and feels things is so unique and distinct that it is hard not to feel for her and fall for her. She is sensitive and naive but not by choice, and most certainly not because she is weak. If anything she is the strongest character I’ve read in a while. To live life to the fullest while having to always concentrate on things in order for them to make sense has to be tiring.
Says Annika: “Can you imagine how hard it is to try to fit in when you know you’ll never get it right? It’s like everyone around you has a copy of the script of life but no one gave it to you so you have to go in blind and hope you can muddle your way through. And you’ll be wrong most of the time.”
Jonathan is... perfect. There really isn’t another word to describe him. He is patient, kind, loving and hard-working, everything Annika needed in her life — and she was everything he needed in his. I do wish there was one last chapter from his perspective, but not enough to not still give the book a 5-star rating.
I could talk about this book for hours, but I don’t want to get into the details and spoil it for you. Just go read it; I promise you won’t regret it.
• “The Girl He Used to Know” by Tracey Garvis Graves was published by St. Martin’s Griffin in April. It retails for $16.99.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.