Book Scene: A delightful story about loneliness -- and hope

Eighty-two-year-old Hubert Bird has lost touch with his friends and has no patience for the courier who occasionally rings his doorbell wanting to leave parcels with him for the neighbors he has had no time nor inclination to get to know.
When the doorbell rang that day, he was in no mood to accept another parcel; he was waiting for a phone call from his daughter Rose. But it wasn't a courier; it was a young woman, Ashleigh, and her toddler daughter Layla, new neighbors who were determined to make his acquaintance. As Ashleigh rambled on, Hubert became increasingly impatient, so when the phone rang he shut the door in Ashleigh's face, answered the call and settled into his chair with his cat Puss curled on his lap.
Rose had moved to Australia 20 years ago. He would have loved to have had her closer, but her weekly phone calls were enough for now. Rose had worried about her father since his wife Joyce had died. She was concerned that he was lonely and cut off from friends. Hubert reassured Rose that he was fine and that he had a wonderful and active social life. The problem was, that was a lie -- one that would soon be exposed. Rose was planning a visit.
Hubert had been meticulous in his lies. He kept a notebook beside the phone so he could refer back to the people, places and events he had spoken of with Rose. With her impending visit, he HAD to make friends, he HAD to create a real life to resemble the fake one he had created for his daughter, and he HAD to do it fairly quickly.
So begins this delightful and poignant novel by Mike Gayle. At times wonderfully light-hearted and humourous, it is at the same time a story of heartache and suffering.
As a Jamaican immigrant living in South London in the 1950s, Hubert Bird had experienced more than his share of heartache. He had left everything he knew and loved in search of a job and a better life, something Jamaica did not offer him at that time.
He found the job in a department store. He also found the love of his life, Joyce Pierce. When Joyce announced to her family that she was pregnant and that she and Hubert were going to marry, her racist family turned their backs on them. Joyce, his daughter Rose and his son were Hubert's entire world -- and then his world began to fall apart.
When Joyce developed dementia, her constant care required his constant attention and he lost touch with his friends. With a drug-addicted son and a daughter who had accepted a professorship at an Australian university, Hubert found himself alone with no desire to venture into the world that he had turned his back on -- until that fateful day when Ashleigh knocked on his door and forced Hubert Bird to take a small step back into the world.
• “All The Lonely People” by Mike Gayle was published by Grand Central Publishing on July 13. It retails for $27.
• Irene M. Pearcey is assistant manager at Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.