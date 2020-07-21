Book Scene: A coming-of-age story for coronavirus down time

During our mandated “stay at home” period, I was looking for a read that would take me far, far away from the reality of my daily mundane routine. As if in answer to a silent prayer, I received an advance reader copy of “Summer Darlings” by Brooke Lea Foster.
Heddy Winsome leaves her financially struggling mother and her dreary apartment in Irish Brooklyn for the glamour and upscale neighborhoods of Martha’s Vineyard. It’s 1962, Heddy has been hired as a nanny, and she falls immediately in love with her two charges and their parents, Jean-Rose (that name should be a clue) and her husband, Ted.
Although a student at prestigious Wellesley College in Massachusetts, Heddy never feels that she fits in well with the wealth and social stature of her fellow students. She is, after all, attending on scholarship. Her summer as a nanny will be, she hopes, her pathway to the wealthy social circles of her employers and, well — why not? — a husband from those same prestigious circles of wealth and culture.
As the summer heats up, Heddy falls heavily for the “hip surfer” who lives farther down the beach — while she’s being pursued by the “quiet, studious college boy” who is working at a local restaurant. Heddy’s attempts at entering Martha’s Vineyard elite social circle are helped along the way when movie starlet Gigi arrives at the Vineyard with advice and secrets to share.
Brooke Lea Foster’s first novel has it all: romance, wealth, elegance and mystery. While this is a predictable coming-of-age story, it is an enjoyable and entertaining read and may remind some of us of the easy summer days that opened our eyes to the reality that “picture-perfect” doesn’t always ensure tranquility and happiness — and yes, may even have broken our hearts.
• “Summer Darlings” by Brooke Lea Foster was published by Gallery Books on May 5. It retails for $27.
• Irene M. Pearcey works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books for Thursday’s SCENE section.