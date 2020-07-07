Book Scene: A call for connection in an unconnected world

What day is it? We have hunkered down at home and have lost many of the time-markers we rely on. We all have events that mark time. For me, Monday is Bel Canto, our community choir; Tuesday is storytime at Inklings; Sunday is church. Or used to be. Calendars and clocks have been classified as nonessential as we step into a new rhythm of life during this pandemic. The new rhythms we are finding seem slower and a bit surreal, but likely still include old habits that comfort us, and some new ones, too.
We make the coffee, we drink the coffee. We make the food, we eat the food. We sit and read, tinker, doodle and think. I was drawn to this book because I had been thinking of the routines that make up my days. I get up, don my robe, drink my coffee, read, look outside, shower, work, eat dinner, ride my stationary bike while watching Netflix, read, don my robe and retire in a cycle that can seem like a hamster wheel.
How do we find meaning in the tasks that make up our days? “Power of Ritual” by Casper Ter Kuile was written pre-COVID-19, but is so timely as we look for our new normal. Could this stressful, unprecedented season actually be a time of growth, peace and intentionality?
The introduction to this book is 30 pages long, but don’t skip it. It is a fascinating sociological study on the disconnection we are feeling, largely as a result of the loss of religion in our society. Organized religion in its many forms used to fill the need for meaning and relationship. As the “nones” continue to increase — those who when surveyed about their religious affiliation choose to mark “none” — they continue to look for that meaning and relationship in other places, such as yoga, concerts, podcasts and social media. They would tell you they are spiritual, but not religious. They have turned away from many religious institutions they see as being driven by “hypocrisy and greed, judgmentalism and sexual abuse, anti-scientific ignorance and homophobia. People also leave religious communities behind because worship experiences are simply boring or formulaic.”
The author maintains that “the internet era has opened us to the possibility of curating and creating our own tailored practices and to looking to our peers for guidance as much as any teacher or authority figure.” He proposes that your daily habits can “create a sacred foundation for your life.” Focusing on four ways of connecting — with yourself, the people around you, the natural world and the transcendent — he has taken the road of spirituality rather than religion. One definition of spirituality is a broad concept with room for many perspectives. In general, it includes a sense of connection to something bigger than ourselves, and it typically involves a search for meaning in life. As such, it is a universal human experience — something that touches us all.
I propose, however, that even if you would place yourself in the religious category, there is much to learn in this book.
As the author looks at each type of connection, you’ll notice that many are drawn from religious traditions, not necessarily the tradition you may be familiar with, but by reading thoughtfully and pondering deeply you will be able to use each one as a blueprint for your own practice. He covers sacred reading, Sabbath rest, shared meals, laughter and suffering. Vulnerable conversation and a willingness to deepen relationships include all of those. Watching nature and celebrating the seasons often leads to expressions of creativity that enrich us. Gratitude and prayer often flow from this sense of belonging to community and place.
This timely read has made me examine my own life, my habits and relationships. Ter Kuile has reminded me of another favorite author, Annie Dillard, who said, “How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives. What we do with this hour, and that one, is what we are doing. A schedule defends from chaos and whim. It is a net for catching days.”
• “Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices” by Casper Ter Kuile was published by HarperOne in June. It retails for $26.99.
• Susan Richmond is the owner of Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.