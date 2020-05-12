Book Scene: A 6,000-mile search for meaning

“The thing about love is that it doesn’t put food on the table.”
That’s the sentence that slaps me in the face in Noe Alvarez’s memoir “Spirit Run: A 6,000-Mile Marathon Through North America’s Stolen Land,” published in March by Catapult Press. I pay close attention to every word, because I know Noe and remember when I was his teacher for his International Baccalaureate English class. I remember that he was accepted to Whitman College when he graduated from A.C. Davis High School in 2003. But I did not know this Noe — the son of apple orchard workers, a runner trained by Jose Garcia on the high school cross country team.
So many of our students who have migrant families live one life at school and another as soon as the final bell of the day rings. To be more accurate, these are students who get up in the dark hours of the morning and put in several hours of work before other students even arise for school. Looking back, I want to tell Noe that I should have asked more questions. I should have listened between the lines of his essays. And, I thank him for giving me this beautiful second chance to know him as a complete person, one who clearly has amazing gifts.
In “Spirit Run,” he realizes he is not ready for the culture at Whitman College and knows if he’s ever to find out who he might become he first must know who he is. Noe sees an ad for a marathon for Indigenous Peoples to seek their ways of life and confront the challenges of modern society. He grabs hold of this opportunity to do what he knows he can do. And must do. He can run.
The enormity of what he is committing to — 6,000 miles of running — defies understanding. But it is clear that he is not running away from anything. He is running toward the significance of what his life can mean. The runners begin in Prince George, British Columbia, and run through Washington state, Oregon, California and Arizona, through his mother’s and father’s homeland of Mexico from Magdalena de Kino to Cuernavaca and Oaxaca, through the Huehuetenango and Zaculeu ruins in Guatemala.
Noe introduces his readers to some of the characters who share this adventure. Each is from a different tribe. Each seeks wholeness. Each has his or her own demons and dreams: Crow, a teenage mother from the Secwepemc Nation; Chula Pepper from the Chicaloon Village; Zyanya Lonewolf of Smithers, Canada; and an elder by the name of Ipana from Alaska carrying a warning to the world that the Arctic is dying.
All are searching for something inside themselves. Andrec, one of the leaders, begins the run with these words: “Welcome to the longest prayer in the world.” And Noe, without any other instruction, is sent alone onto the first leg of his journey.
The rest is all a gift for the reader.
• “Spirit Run: A 6,000-Mile Marathon Through North America’s Stolen Land” by Noe Alvarez was published by Catapult Press in March. It is currently No. 11 on the Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List for hardback nonfiction. It retails for $26.
• Linda Brown, a guest reviewer in this week’s Book Scene, taught at Davis High School for over 32 years. Noe Alvarez is a former student who has been reviewed and recommended in The New York Times Book Review. Inklings Bookshop staffers review books in this space every week (except this one).