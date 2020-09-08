Book picks from Yakima's book people

We’re roughly half a year into this pandemic-driven social shutdown and, while local progress in curbing COVID’s spread has been outstanding the past two months, there’s still no clear indication of when it will end.
That means we still can’t go out and do things the way we did back in 2019. And THAT means a lot of us still need something to do with ourselves in the evenings (or the whenever). So I asked a few local book people — teachers, booksellers, library staffers, social activists, writers — to send me book recommendations, with the goal of sharing them with you. I’m thinking of this an ongoing series, something we’ll feature every six weeks or so. (If the pandemic ends before we get to run many of them, that’s great. We can read without a pandemic, too.)
This week, I offer the first two responses that showed up in my inbox. Before we get into the lists, though, you should know that the pitch I sent to Yakima book people last week didn’t have much in the way of parameters. I told them they could write essays or just send a list of titles. So Dan Peters, a Yakima Valley College English instructor and editor of the local poetry publishing house Blue Begonia Press, went the essay route. And Krystal Corbray, Yakima Valley Libraries programming and marketing librarian, sent just titles. And that’s OK. In fact it’s kind of the point — to let book people recommend books however they please and however they have time. (For those of you who’d like to read Korbray’s writing on books and book-adjacent topics, you can find plenty of it at www.yakimaherald.com/scene; she’s a regular contributor to this SCENE section. Her work is consistently engaging and thoughtful.)
Krystal Corbray recommends
Immersive, inventive fiction for fellow escapists
■ “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel. Kirkus Reviews says: “A financier’s Ponzi scheme unravels to disastrous effect, revealing the unexpected connections among a cast of disparate characters. ... A strange, subtle, and haunting novel.”
■ “Blood Water Paint” by Joy McCullough. The New Yorker says: “A portrait of the Renaissance artist who fought the patriarchy ... a haunting debut novel.”
■ “The Mercies” by Kiran Millwood Hargrave. The Guardian says: “A witch-hunt tale for our times. ... The most interesting historical fiction speaks of the time of writing as much as of its subject. ... The echoing truth here is simultaneously four centuries old and sadly modern.”
Current events and conversation starters
■ “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi. The New York Times says: “Another stunner of a book ... a 21st-century manual of racial ethics. ... Kendi is on a mission to push those of us who believe we are not racists to become something else: antiracists, who support ideas and policies affirming that ‘the racial groups are equals in all their apparent differences — that there is nothing right or wrong with any racial group.’” This is one of Inklings’ Bookshop’s 10 bestselling books of the summer.
■ “Friday Black” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah. The Harvard Review says: “He conveys joy, pain, longing, rage — especially the rage felt by those who experience racism — with talent and force, writing through genres and styles ranging from the fantastical to the cartoonish, the dystopian, the morbidly stark and the surreal.”
Humor, memoirs, and my other happy place(s)
■ “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” by Issa Rae. Kirkus Reviews says: “An authentic and fresh extension of the author’s successful web series. Sharp and able to laugh at herself, the author writes as if she’s unabashedly telling friends a stream of cringeworthy stories about her life.”
■ “Toil & Trouble” by Augusten Burroughs. Publishers Weekly says: “In his whimsical but thin latest, Burroughs reveals another odd facet of the famously dysfunctional family life he recalled in his bestselling ‘Running with Scissors’: witchcraft.”
■ “The Seven Rules of Elvira Carr” by Frances Maynard. Booklist says: “Ellie’s narration grabs readers’ hearts by placing them in the middle of her anxiety about doing the right thing. The inevitable comparisons to Graeme Simsion’s ‘The Rosie Project’ and Julia Claiborne Johnson’s ‘Be Frank with Me’ are natural, but Ellie’s authentic voice offers a fresh perspective on being different.”
Cooking as comfort in a changed world
■ “Where Cooking Begins: Uncomplicated Recipes to Make You a Great Cook” by Carla Lalli Music. The New Yorker says: “Full of beautiful photographs and written with a breezy, conversational voice ... uses an arsenal of herbaceous, acidic, high-impact recipes to introduce key techniques and ingredient formulas that can turn any shopping trip into a gorgeous meal.”
■ “The Best Simple Recipes: More than 200 Flavorful, Foolproof Recipes that Cook in 30 Minutes or Less” by America’s Test Kitchen. Epicurious.com says: “This lovely compendium of mouth-watering recipes may be simple in steps, but is rich in flavors.”
Dan Peters recommends
(with help from his wife, Amy, and daughter, Ella)
■ “March” trilogy by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell. I’ve been teaching these graphic novels for three years, and I continue to learn from them each time through. The books are an autobiographical story of the early life of Congressman Lewis, focusing on his role in the civil rights movement of the 1960s. His devotion to the principles of nonviolence, which stems from his Christianity, is an inspiration to me. It gives me hope to know that Lewis, and many others, used love and language to integrate lunch counters, movie theaters, buses and bus stations, and win passage of the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act. Even more than that, their disciplined, clever strategy changed hearts. It’s an approach that speaks to us today. Students often ask, “How come I’m just learning about him now?” Love worked then and it can work now.
■ “Wolf Hall” trilogy by Hilary Mantel. I read the first book, “Wolf Hall,” four years ago and the second book, “Bring Up the Bodies,” this summer. My daughter, who is a better reader than I, is working through the third and final book, “The Mirror and the Light.” British author Mantel tells the story of the reign of Henry VIII through the eyes of his fixer, Thomas Cromwell. I suppose you could find echoes of our current situation — backroom payoffs, an adulterous leader bending norms to fit his narcissistic whims, foreign interference in domestic issues, warring political sides, and a mysterious virus sweeping the country — but why complicate things? The books are really just great stories, freshly and expertly told. Mantel writes as though she was there. The reader feels like they are there. It’s been really fun to talk about them with my daughter.
■ “Gilead” trilogy by Marilynne Robinson. Whenever students ask, “What’s your favorite book?” I tell them “Gilead.” I have a harder time explaining why. Set in Gilead, Kansas, in the ’50s, the first book is an epistolary novel, a letter from a widowed minister to his 10-year-old son. The minister, who has remarried late in life, has been told he doesn’t have long to live, and he wants to write down his accumulated wisdom before the child is old enough to understand it all. The letters are to be read later, but the book should be read, and savored, today. The other books, “Lila” and “Home,” tell the same story from different characters’ points of view with equally convincing voices. I love them almost as much as “Gilead.” There’s a fourth book, “Jack,” due out this fall. The power of Robinson’s simple language sneaks up on the reader. The story casts a kind of spell. I wish I could explain it better than this. I’m grateful that Robinson has said some of the things I want to say to my own children. There is beauty on every page, in every sentence. “Gilead” has become a sacred book for me.
■ “Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain. When the quarantine went into effect in March, our family started reading and studying this book. We wanted to pick a classic that might not be taught in school. Set before the Civil War, written after the failure of Reconstruction, Twain’s masterpiece of the American dialect ended up being the perfect choice. It gave us an entry to discuss history, the legal system, slavery, race, hypocrisy, satire, alcohol, domestic violence, romanticism and poverty. It also gave us a chance to talk about the problems of the text, such as the use of racist language, the unlikely ending, the racial stereotypes and the white savior narrative. I can see why schools shy away from this book, but I hope people take it upon themselves to read this turning point in American literature.
■ “Educated” by Tara Westover. I read this book aloud to our teenagers in the early weeks of the pandemic. I’d seen it on book club lists and heard good things about it from colleagues. I figured it would be a lesson for us on persistence in education. And it was, I guess. But it was also a shocking look at a family in crisis for decades. Westover recounts her upbringing in rural Idaho. It was strange how the story mixed with our reading of “Huck Finn,” and the isolation of distance learning. It sounds odd to say, but her story about being home schooled in a far-right bubble by a bipolar prepper father kept finding unexpected parallels to our own lives. Her life was not unlike Huck Finn’s life, either. She escaped an abusive home and became a reluctant refuge from her father’s controlling grip. She learned how sheltered her outlook on race, history and gender roles had been. From BYU in Provo, to Oxford, to Harvard, Westover comes to terms with herself as she breaks free from her family’s dysfunction. “Educated” is often ugly, but ultimately instructive.
■ “In Accelerated Silence” by Brooke Matson. I have known Brooke since she was a junior at West Valley High School and I had a chance to read this collection of poetry in the manuscript form, so I felt like I knew the poems well. In addition, our small press, Blue Begonia, published her first volume, “Moons,” in 2012. Even still, I was surprised and delighted to learn that her poems had been selected for a prestigious national publication award from Milkweed Editions (selected by Mark Doty, no less). The poems demand your attention and deserve all the honors they have received. Her moving and mournful book expresses grief and wonderment in equal measure. Her reading at Inklings earlier this year was my poetry highlight of the year.
■ These next ones are not so much a book recommendation as a reading recommendation. I assign three letters in my class that I suggest everyone read at least once a year. All three can be found for free online: Martin Luther King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” James Baldwin’s “My Dungeon Shook: Letter to My Nephew on the 100th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation,” and “Letter to My Son” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. King’s letter has been studied as an example of rhetorical perfection for decades, but his comments on the passivity of the white churches really struck me this year. Baldwin’s letter to his nephew is brief and powerful. Like King, Baldwin addresses the counter-arguments (you are too bitter, you are exaggerating) with vivid rebuttals and calls to accept their white brothers and sisters with love. And it ends with a reminder that “in the teeth of the most terrifying odds, (we) achieved an unassailable and monumental dignity.” Coates’ letter is a contemporary update on Baldwin’s. He refuses to console his teenage son who is in despair following recent reports of police killing African Americans. The letter is much less optimistic about reconciliation, much less willing to turn the other cheek. It expresses the current climate as much as anything I’ve read since. His ultimate advice is that being “called to struggle” will lead to an “honorable and sane” life. Coates is about my age, and his son is about my son’s age, but the distance between his world and mine, as he says in the long letter, is vast.
■ (Contributed by Ella Peters, 16, Selah High School): “Spirit Run” by Noé Álvarez. Published earlier this year, “Spirit Run” chronicles Álvarez’ time with the Peace and Dignity Journeys, a Native American/First Nation movement to renew cultural connections through running. Álvarez’s run spans three countries and several months, and his book brings the reader along with him, using short, engaging chapters and simple, eloquent prose. Like Álvarez, I’m a cross-country runner who grew up in the Yakima Valley, and “Spirit Run” has changed the way I think about running, my hometown and my country. This is one of Inklings’ Bookshop’s 10 bestselling books of the summer.
■ (Contributed by Amy Peters): Anne Lamott’s “Help, Thanks, Wow” has worked its way to the front of my bedside bookshelf, and it’s become an important book for me during 2020. The book was given to me by someone who had at the time experienced great loss, and I feel her presence when I read it. “Help, Thanks, Wow” is divided into sections in which Lamott describes three forms of prayer: asking for help, offering gratitude, and experiencing awe. I always love Lamott’s disarming writing style, and her honesty, grace and humility in “Help, Thanks, Wow” has universal appeal. After several times through, I find solace again and again after reading Lamott’s simple pocket guide on faith.
■ I was going to end by suggesting “The Sixth Extinction” by Elizabeth Kolbert, because it’s been on my mind, too. Her objectivity and avoidance of politics as she describes our changing environment is what stays with me. I worry that in our justifiable focus on race and public health, the biggest issue of our times is being pushed aside for another year or more. But I’d rather end with the idea that reading is a pleasure. Great books aren’t always fun, but reading them often brings a sense of gratification. My final suggestion, however, is fun and a pleasure to read. What more could you ask for at the end of a long summer than an escape into “Summerland” by Michael Chabon? It’s a book I read aloud to our kids years ago. I can still picture our children on the living room floor playing with our toys and listening to this tale. Set in the modern-day Pacific Northwest, “Summerland” takes the reader into the world of sasquatches, Norse and Native American mythology, and most of all, baseball. It is epic, bizarre and silly. It has giants and goblins and blimps, and a battle between good and evil for the fate of the world. Get down on the floor with your kids, crack open the cover and let Chabon take the wheel. This is a book for everyone.