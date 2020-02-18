At the Library:

When I was in middle school, my crush du jour once presented me with me a handmade Valentine’s Day card that, for lack of a better description, was basically a folded-over piece of notebook paper on which he’d written “Happy V Day, I guess.”
True love, I know.
The real truth is that I loved that “card.” Not because it was a work of artistic genius (believe me, it wasn’t), nor because it was the start of a wondrously awkward adolescent love affair.
Mostly, I think I loved it because he’d “made” it.
Yeah, I know: technically, he just tore a blank page out of his math notebook, scribbled on it and handed it to me but, within the rationalizations of my preteen mind, it still “totally counted” as handcrafted and was, therefore, extra special.
Over the years, my sentiments when it comes gift-giving and receiving haven’t changed much.
Maybe it’s the sentimentalist in me, but I love the gifts—both ones I give, and ones I get—that are unique, thoughtful and, you guessed it, preferably handmade.
Of course, I’d never look a gift horse in the mouth, but there’s something so special and meaningful about getting (or giving) a present that was created especially to suit your tastes, interests, or likes.
And while I’d admittedly prefer to not be on the receiving end of any more notebook paper valentines, I’m a tiny bit obsessed with making stuff to give away.
It certainly doesn’t hurt that I love crafting and can happily spend a few hours at a time on YouTube discovering new jewelry-making techniques, learning how to (sort of) loom knit, or watching videos of people who are far more creative than I am, turn Dollar Store finds into luxurious-looking home décor.
I’m absolutely a visual learner, so YouTube has been my go-to source to discover new crafty ideas and how-tos.
Over the years, I’ve picked up some pretty awesome skills, but, as a craft-learning tool, it’s definitely not without drawbacks; the unfiltered nature of “the Tube” means that I often spend far more time than I’d like sifting through so-so, or just plain subpar, videos before finding one that I can actually use and learn from.
There’s good news, though.
If you’re at all like me and you just want to pick up a fun, new artsy skill, without the risk of being Rick Rolled, the library has the answer to your heart’s art-filled desires: CreativeBug, a subscription-based creativity and crafting site that is now available for free from Yakima Valley Libraries.
With your YVL library card, you can put your creative side into action and enjoy free, unlimited access to thousands of online art and craft classes that are the latest in art and craft education.
Learn the basics like sewing, knitting, drawing and painting. Or expand your skillset with award-winning, step-by-step tutorials that can teach you pottery, furniture refinishing, jewelry-making, book-binding, baking, cake decorating and more!
Once you create an account using your YVL library card, you have access to classes anytime, anywhere — which means you can start and stop projects at your own pace, giving you a front-row seat to classes and tutorials taught by highly-skilled artists and creative experts.
Just like with that long ago valentine, I’m inexplicably but irrevocably in love with the gloriously detailed layout CreativeBug offers.
It breaks skills into chapters, provides a supply list, a place to save your notes, and a transcript of each lesson. It also packages lessons into “Class Collections,” where you’ll readily find related classes all in one spot, sort of like a ready-made curriculum especially designed for when you get bitten by the, you guessed it, creativity bug.
To get started with CreativeBug, visit our E-Resources page at: https://www.yvl.org/e-resources-a-z/#C, and scroll down to the CreativeBug link.