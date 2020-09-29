At the Library: Yakima Valley Reads features poignant story of a man and his horse

In 1945, as World War II was drawing to a close, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill remarked that, “America stands, at this moment, at the summit of the world.”
He was right.
By the time the 1950s rolled around, a veritable golden age was underway in America, catalyzed by a booming post-war economy, the nation’s status as the world’s strongest military power, and the emergence of pop culture icons like Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe, not to mention creative minds like Kerouac and Pollock.
But why the unsolicited history lesson this week?
As many of you know, the library’s annual community read program, Yakima Valley Reads, takes place in October; and because this year’s book, “The Eighty-Dollar Champion” by Elizabeth Letts, is set within the disparate landscape of post-World War II America, I wanted to explore the bygone mood and mindset of the 1950s, before I give my bookish sales pitch.
See, while it might be tempting to look back to the 1950s through rose-colored (and, probably cat eye) glasses, it would be remiss to do so without acknowledging the black cloud of McCarthyism and the Cold War; the widespread fear caused by the Cuban Missile Crisis; and the fact that racial segregation was still commonplace.
So when we take the social, cultural and economic portrait of the decade into consideration, the premise of “The Eighty-Dollar Champion” becomes much more profound and nuanced.
In an interview with her publisher, author Letts describes the book as “the remarkable true story … of a young Dutch immigrant named Harry de Leyer, who rescued a broken-down plow horse from a truck bound for the slaughterhouse, and against incredible odds turned him into the greatest jumping horse in the land.”
But in addition to just being the feel-good story of an equine underdog who became a champion, “The Eighty-Dollar Champion” is the parallel story of de Leyer, who had given up his dreams of competing in the Olympics as a horse-jumping rider when Holland, his birth country, was devastated by World War II.
After immigrating to the United States, de Leyer worked as a riding instructor and horse trainer, but had no hopes of returning to the world of competitive horse-jumping, since horseback riding in the U.S. was largely a realm limited to the wealthy and elite.
Yet when de Leyer encountered the horse he would eventually name Snowman, the two developed a deep, unbreakable bond that is adroitly conveyed in “The Eighty-Dollar Champion.”
According to Letts, the beauty of the story lies in the fact that “both (Harry and Snowman) had been through really, really difficult times. Harry had lived through war, and he had to give up everything that he had ever hoped for, (and) there was a connection that he felt from the first time he saw (Snowman), and I think it was the bond of survivors.”
I hope you’ll join us this month as we read “The Eighty-Dollar Champion,” as I think we can all benefit from reading and discussing a heartwarming story about surviving and thriving against all odds.
As in previous years, the e-book will be available in our OverDrive platform with no wait time, and thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Yakima Valley Libraries Foundation we will be distributing more than 450 free copies of the book.
Please contact your preferred community library to reserve a copy of the book, and to schedule an appointment to pick it up.
Lastly, you’ll definitely want to mark your calendars for the online keynote event on Oct. 29, which will feature a conversation and Q&A with Letts.
For more information about the program, including online book discussion dates, registration links for online activities, and suggested books and films, visit www.yvl.org/yakimareads.
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this column for SCENE. Learn more at www.yvl.org.