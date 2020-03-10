At the Library: What's your favorite dinosaur?

Everyone who experienced a proper childhood has a favorite dinosaur. As a child, mine was the T. rex, because I was unoriginal. Maybe your favorite is the Stegosaurus or the Triceratops, or perhaps it’s the Archaeornithomimus if you’re really into dinosaurs, nerd. We are obsessed with dinosaurs because it’s fun to imagine a world so different from ours, where creatures at every turn want to eat your face off, kind of like Australia.
But when we close our eyes and imagine dinosaurs, how close is that mental image to the truth? How much do we really know about dinosaurs?
Do you picture the Tyrannosaurus, the king of the dinos, in full turkey plumage? Scientists have discovered in the past decade that many dinosaurs we have always imagined as giant lizards were likely feathered. That said, the T. rex probably only had a small run of “protofeathers” down its spine, but its cousin, the Velociraptor, was more bird-like than “Jurassic Park” suggests, like a very angry roadrunner.
So wait, are dinosaurs reptiles or birds? Well, they’re both, and neither. The question is more helpful when flipped. Are birds dinosaurs? Yes, but let’s go further. Are birds reptiles? Also yes. That’s right. Scientists are starting to classify birds as reptiles, because they are so closely related. Mark Norell in “The World of Dinosaurs” compares the classification of birds as reptiles to the way humans are both primates and mammals.
To further confuse your sense of reality, crocodiles are more closely related to birds than to many other reptiles. Crocodiles and birds are Archosaurs, while lizards are Lepidosaurs. Weird, right? I’m beginning to think I don’t know animals at all. Maybe it’s because paleontologists are always reclassifying. Take the poor Brontosaurus, for example. In the early 1990s, Brontosaurus was dropped from the list of valid species because it was thought to be the same as the Apatosaurus. In 2015, it was reinstated, but it’s still hotly debated. It’s the Pluto of dinosaurs.
Speaking of the Brontosaurus, most of our imaginations pin them up against their arch-nemesis, the T. rex, but the two never met. In fact, according to Dougal Dixon’s “The Complete Illustrated Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Creatures,” the two were separated by many millions of years. The Brontosaurus lived in the Jurassic Period while the T. rex arrived late to the game toward the end of the Cretaceous Period. Fret not, though: The Tyrannosaurus had plenty of other longnecks to munch on. Your gory dino daydreams don’t have to change too much.
After all my dinosaur research, I’d have to say my new favorite is the Mononykus. Look up its picture in Norell’s book. I promise you won’t be disappointed. Such adorable little nub arms.
You can find this book and many others like it in the 560s section at the library.
• Kyle Huizenga is a librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. Learn more at www.yvl.org.