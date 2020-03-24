At the Library: We're all 'Alone Together'; stay safe!

There’s a phrase floating around lately; admittedly, it has been overshadowed by all the news reports, social media posts and, oddly enough, memes about the COVID-19 pandemic, but I keep hearing and seeing it all over the place.
As far as I can tell, it’s part of a joint public awareness campaign put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ad Council.
That phrase — “Alone Together” — is a simple yet imperative call to action.
In just a few words, it encapsulates our current state of affairs while also starkly outlining the best means for which we can fight back, together, against COVID-19.
I am not a medical professional, and the public library isn’t a health care service, but I’m talking about this right now because it matters.
It is a given, I hope, that Yakima Valley Libraries is committed to ensuring your ability to access information and ideas. But we also care deeply about your health, safety and well-being.
So, in light of this week’s stay-at-home orders from the Yakima County Health District and Gov. Jay Inslee, please, please stay home if you’re able to do so.
Stay home now so that, hopefully, come June you, your kids, and your friends and neighbors can enjoy the Summer Reading Program with us.
Stay home now so that the babies and preschoolers who frequent our storytimes (with their adults in tow) can continue to learn and build early literacy skills at their community libraries.
Stay home now so our librarians can guide Yakima Valley kids and teens through the awesome 3D printing workshops we’ve been working on.
Stay home now so we can gather together this autumn to discuss our Yakima Valley Reads title, then meet the author during the library’s annual keynote event at The Seasons Performance Hall.
Please stay home.
None of us knows what the future holds. As we each seek our own means and methods to adapt to this cataclysmically changed world, my one piece of advice is to hold onto as much normal as you can.
But how to do that?
• Take the dog for a walk.
• Try (again) to put a harness and leash on your cat. (Still didn’t work, did it?)
• Download some digital cookbooks or culinary magazines from Yakima Valley Libraries, and spend one night each week trying something new in the kitchen.
• Remember that, even though the kids are out of school, they can still go on virtual field trips to places like the Smithsonian Museum, the surface of Mars, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the Great Wall of China and the San Diego Zoo. (Note: The aquarium’s shark cam is oddly calming.)
• Stop in for a lunch date with children’s author/illustrator Mo Willems, who is hosting daily draw-with-me sessions from his art studio! (Check out Lunch Doodles for more info).
And, of course, with your Yakima Valley Libraries card, you have 24/7 access to free digital materials, including streaming movies and TV, e-books, e-audiobooks, digital magazines and more. You can find those resources at www.yvl.org/e-materials.
If you don’t have a library card, you can sign up for a Digital Pass and get instant access to all of our digital content. Find more information about the Digital Pass, go to https://tinyurl.com/sclny54.
Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or need assistance. You can email us using the form at https://www.yvl.org/contact
Until we meet again — hopefully very soon — I and everyone at Yakima Valley Libraries wishes you health, wellness and happy reading.
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. Learn more at www.yvl.org.