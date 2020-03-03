At the Library: We all count, so make sure you're counted by the census

There’s a restaurant in Yakima where the countertop of the bar is covered in hundreds, if not thousands of pennies; the pennies are sealed in place with a layer of what I can only assume is heavy duty epoxy, making for an eye-catching centerpiece and a bit of a mathematical mystery.
See, I once overhead another customer asking the restaurant staff exactly how many pennies it took to cover the length of the bar top, but they wouldn’t say — instead, they told him that anyone who guesses the exact number of pennies will win a free meal.
Whether that’s true or not remains to be seen; mostly because, despite having watched the aforementioned customer actually attempt to count 40-plus feet of epoxy-encased pennies, I still don’t think anyone has figured out the total penny count.
I only bring this up because that penny-covered counter, and people’s inherent need to know how many coins it contains, is the perfect jumping off point for the real nexus of this week’s column: the 2020 U.S. Census.
For those of you who may have skimmed this part of your civics textbook, here’s a bit of a refresher: The census is a survey that occurs every 10 years and counts every person living in the United States and its five U.S. territories.
The census is mandated in the U.S. Constitution, and the first census, which occurred in 1790, counted only the population.
Since then, the census questionnaire has evolved, with Congress authorizing additional questions to better understand our country and its needs. For example, in 1810, the census questionnaire also collected economic data on the quantity and value of manufactured goods.
By 1850, the census had started collecting social statistics, which included information about taxes, education, crime, property value and mortality.
Today, census data is used in a variety of ways. The allocation of congressional seats to each U.S. state is decided based on census-based population counts, and the data is used to determine how federal funds, grants and financial support are distributed to states, counties and communities, including here in the Yakima Valley.
This means that if people in our community are missed by, or don’t respond to, the census, we won’t get fair congressional representation, and will lose out on our share of funding for critical resources like Head Start, Medicaid, transportation planning, educational grants, food assistance programs and much more.
By this point, I’m sure you’re wondering why I’m discussing all of this in the library column.
Well, it’s simple: This year is the first time that the U.S. Census will collect census responses online — but 17 percent of Yakima County households don’t have a computer, and 27 percent of households don’t have broadband internet.
As such, it is very likely that many Yakima Valley patrons will rely on the availability of free internet access at their community libraries in order to respond to the census online.
And because responding to the census is so critical, here’s the rundown: Beginning in mid-March, U.S. households will receive an invitation letter from the Census Bureau, with instructions about how and where to complete the online census questionnaire.
It’s also worth noting that, for anyone who needs additional help, the Census Bureau will provide free assistance in 13 languages via several toll-free phone hotlines.
You can find those phone numbers at www.tinyurl.com/r3rg8wd.
Finally, if you prefer to complete the questionnaire on paper, note that while you cannot request a paper questionnaire, a paper census form will be mailed to any household that has not responded online or by phone by early April.
For more information about the 2020 Census, including important dates, FAQs, fact sheets and tutorial videos, visit the Yakima Valley Libraries’ 2020 Census info page at www.yvl.org/2020census or check out the official 2020 Census website at https://2020census.gov.
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.yvl.org.