At the Library: Travel with world without leaving your couch

I’m loving these random warm, sunny days of late, but I know gray and cold are coming; and so, my mind starts to wander toward travel books. Because while I can get super excited to go on a big trip, to plan everything and make lots of lists, and then to actually arrive and begin exploring, I also appreciate getting to go places without having to do all of the prep work, or spending hours in a moving vehicle.
If you, too, also enjoy traveling without leaving home, I have some suggestions for titles you may want to add to your armchair travel itinerary.
First up is “Bicycling With Butterflies: My 10,201-Mile Journey Following the Monarch Migration” by Sara Dykman. This book is part travelogue, part deep-dive into monarch butterflies and their migration patterns, and part passionate call for land conservation and the protection of native plants.
Confession: While I pictured the author cycling directly below a kaleidoscope of monarchs (as shown on the cover), this does not actually happen. For one thing, the butterflies fly quite high during their northern migration; and, for another, the author has to follow roads, while butterflies definitely do not.
Still, the author’s journey is just as fascinating as the butterflies she’s following; her nine-month journey took Dykman, a nature researcher and educator, from Mexico to Canada and back again on a cobbled-together bicycle with buckets for panniers. She visits schools, stays with friends and generous strangers, camps alongside roads, is always traveling and observing. I found myself amazed at her physical accomplishment and confidence to take on this journey.
My next suggestion, “Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age” by Annalee Newitz, is part armchair travel, part archeology and is entirely my catnip. Newitz spent several years researching, traveling and interviewing archeologists about the rise and decline of historic and prehistoric site like the Neolithic settlement of Çatalhöyük in Turkey, the medieval megacity of Angkor in Cambodia, and Cahokia, an Indigenous metropolis that stood beside the Mississippi River near modern-day St. Louis, Mo.
Newitz does a good job of covering what day-to-day life might have been like for inhabitants in these locales, but the inclusion of Cahokia is what initially caught my interest as I went to the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site several years ago while visiting my sister in St. Louis.
I remember standing atop the 100-foot-high Monks Mound — the largest Indigenous earthen structure north of Mexico — and trying to imagine what it would have looked like a thousand years ago, as a thriving city of more than 10,000 people. This book took me right back there, as well as into the other cities which, Newitz points out, weren’t technically “lost,” but either declined or were abandoned.
To wrap up, here are a few more recent travel-related books on my “to-read” list:
• “Every Day the River Changes: Four Weeks Down the Magdalena” by Jordan Salama. An American writer follows Columbia’s Magdalena River from its source in the Andes to where it flows into the Caribbean, and the people he meets along the way.
• “The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert” by Shugri Said Salh. Born in Somalia to a large family, Salh was sent at age 6 to live with her nomadic grandmother in the desert. She shares these experiences and of later being displaced along with millions of others in the Somali Civil War, living in a refugee camp, and eventually settling in the United States.
• “The Amur River: Between Russia and China” by Colin Thubron. A British historian and travel writer in his 80s makes his way along the Amur — the 10th longest river in the world — from the Mongolian mountains to the Pacific Ocean, often forming the border between Russia and China.
• Julie Graham is assistant collection development librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.yvl.org.