At the Library: Three podcasts to cast away the summer blahs

Technically speaking, Saturday marks the midpoint of summertime; and while I’m normally all about celebrating the small stuff, these days I’m finding it a bit of a trial to dredge up a single rah-rah, much less a sis-boom-bah.
Don’t get me wrong: There’s a lot to look forward to, and even more to be grateful for, but as we enter the second summer of our shared discontent, I can’t be the only one who’s been feeling a little … meh, lately.
Right?
I mean, not to belabor the point, but last month my air conditioning gave up the ghost just as July’s temperatures reached solar flare proportions, and my much-neglected backyard looks like the horrendous "before" photo from a landscaping infomercial.
And, oh, yeah, I’ve spent the last several days employing trial and (mostly) error in an attempt to administer twice-daily pills to my dog -- who, unsurprisingly, isn’t exactly pleased about this newest pastime.
While a small part of me is tempted to revert to my lockdown-era routine of binge-watching a smattering of fashion, cooking and/or design competition shows, I’ve decided that my time is much better spent on more fruitful endeavors -- like listening to podcasts.
Look, I know podcasts aren’t everyone’s cup of tea and, as someone whose mind tends to wander while listening to any fiction genre in audiobook format, I get it; but the thing I love about podcasts is that there are just so darn many good ones out there for every interest and taste.
Read on for a few of my personal recommendations for literary and bookish podcasts that are helping me while away the long summer days.
First up is "Medieval Death Trip" (www.medievaldeathtrip.com). OK, this one is near and dear to my nerdy, would-be medievalist’s heart -- especially considering that, back in college, I wrote and presented a research paper about drunken rebellion and symbolic dismemberment in "The Canterbury Tales."
Running somewhat parallel to my interests in the oddities, allegories and bygone societal mores of the Middle Ages, Patrick Lane’s podcast provides the host’s framework and commentary on selected passages from medieval primary sources. Episodes, which focus on literary “murders, marvels, curses, (…) prodigies and provocations” of the Middle Ages, generally clock a runtime of 35 to 55 minutes, just perfect for passive listening while you’re tidying up around the house.
Meanwhile, "LeVar Burton Reads" (www.levarburtonpodcast.com), is the antidote to mild, midsummer antipathy that you probably didn’t know you needed.
If you’re a millennial of a certain age, just the mention of Burton’s name means you probably now have the "Reading Rainbow" theme song stuck in your head. While I’m still emotionally scarred due to not ever getting to be on my favorite PBS show as a kid, "LeVar Burton Reads" is kind of like the grown-up version of the read-alongs that we all know and loved. Featuring short stories of literary greats like Neil Gaiman, Haruki Murakami, Ray Bradbury and Kurt Vonnegut, to name a few, Burton’s readings are lush, gorgeously-produced escapist nourishment for the mind.
Finally, for those of you who really, truly just aren’t into long-form podcasts, you might try "Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books" (www.zibbyowens.podbean.com) as a quick source for ideas on what to read next. In her extremely popular podcast, New York-based writer Zibby Owens interviews authors about their work in a pleasantly succinct yet in-depth format that comes in at under 30 minutes per episode. Owens does a great job of filling the shoes of both book influencer and literary fan girl, asking authors the questions that readers have about their work, and packaging the latest book news in a fun, always-entertaining package.
Recent guests have included Gina Frangello ("Blow Your House Down"), Emma Straub ("All Adults Here") and Jesse Q. Sutanto ("Dial A for Aunties").
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. Learn more at www.yvl.org.