At the Library: 'The Rose Code' highlights the women codebreakers of WWII

Next week, as the culmination of the Yakima Valley Reads program, we’ll be hosting a virtual event with Kate Quinn, bestselling author of this year’s featured book, “The Rose Code,” in addition to several other historical novels.
The keynote event is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, via Zoom. Registration is required to receive the login link, so visit www.yvl.org/yakimareads to sign up, or contact your preferred community library for more info.
Now, for those of you who may need a bit of persuasion to attend our keynote event and Q&A with Quinn, or if you’re still on the fence about whether or not “The Rose Code” belongs on your to-read list, please indulge me with this long-winded teaser.
Set in 1940s England at the height of World War II, “The Rose Code” follows three female codebreakers who are recruited for top-secret work at Bletchley Park, the real-life manor estate in Buckinghamshire, England, where the likes of Alan Turing helped crack Nazi codes for the British.
According to "Bletchley Park: How Britain Cracked Nazi Enigma,” a short CNET.com film, “the manor and its surrounding (grounds) were a vital part of the Allied victory in WWII,” with the brilliant minds who worked there representing the “epicenter of Britain’s codebreaking efforts.”
Much of Quinn's fascination with the goings-on at Bletchley Park stem from a desire to highlight the contributions of the women who diligently worked alongside their male counterparts.
In an interview with DebutSpotlight, Quinn explained that she was inspired to write the novel because “history (often) centers around what were the men doing. (…) I’ve always been really fascinated by aftermath, and the fact that women tend to get opportunities in wartime that they don’t get in ordinary life, or a chance to serve their country in a way that, in civilian life, they cannot.”
Thus, in the “The Rose Code,” Quinn explores the stories of three very different but equally brilliant women: Osla, a wealthy debutante who wants more than a glittery ballroom provides; shrewd Mab, who has pulled herself from a life of poverty in the east-end of London; and Beth, a shy spinster who turns out to have a sharp mind for puzzles and codes.
“I wanted them to be as different as possible,” she explains, “partially so they could do some different work at Bletchley Park, and partly so (readers) get a full understanding of how the intelligence moves through the park, so it’s not just the story of the women; it’s also the story of the place.”
Quinn reveals that each of the heroines were very closely based on real women, or fictional composites of real women, and that her decision to give them stark differences in upbringing, worldview, social status and codebreaking skills was a strategic one.
In addition to the codebreaking, equal weight is given to the dynamics that unfold between the women as they form a friendship (and a book club), all while playing a pivotal, but secret, part in critically important world events.
Here, again, Quinn proves herself a masterful storyteller, as she interweaves international intrigue with the very personal pressure that these vastly different women, and their tenuous friendship, come under in the face of keeping such monumental secrets; these are women who must lie to their friends and family in the interest of national security and who, after the war is over, are expected to return to their daily lives and never speak of their work at Bletchley Park.
It is this terrible pressure, and the secrecy, that leads to the demise of their friendship; and it isn’t until the war is won — and all three women have become bitter enemies — that the emergence of a dangerous spy in their midst forces them back together to crack one last code; and to ultimately come to terms with their pasts -- and with one another.
