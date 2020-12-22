At the Library: The return of beloved Pixie

In August 1998, Yakima Valley Libraries received a letter from Mae Benne, a former children’s librarian who had worked for the Yakima Valley Regional Library in the 1950s.
Benne’s letter began: “Enclosed, you will find ‘Pixie,’ which may or may not be an original addition to the (library’s) children’s room. Nevertheless, he originated in Yakima-Terrace Heights almost 40 years ago.”
Pixie, as the letter reveals, was a homemade doll created by “a Mrs. Wilson from Terrace Heights.”
According to Benne, the Yakima Library had, at one time, loaned out dolls but stopped the practice because the work involved in the upkeep of the dolls’ clothes became burdensome.
However, during Christmas 1945, when the aforementioned Mrs. Wilson needed gifts for her niece and nephew, she decided to make them dolls, since toys were hard to come by due to World War II rationing.
It turned out that Pixie was such a hit that Mrs. Wilson got into the habit of making and donating Pixie dolls to the library’s children’s room, regularly replacing them over the years “when a current occupant had been loved to death.”
After a time, Pixie became a sort of mascot for the children’s room, with the children’s librarians using him to model proper story time behavior to their young visitors.
“Pixie … always sat on a chair, crossed his legs, and folded his arms during session,” Benne recalled in her letter, “and he never failed to shake hands with the children when the story hour was over.”
In another anecdote, Benne shared that, one Christmas, a reporter visited the library to write an article about holiday festivities and programs; the reporter was apparently so taken with Pixie’s charms that she returned a few weeks later, “this time with a bored photographer in tow. As she ‘interviewed’ Pixie for his own article, the (photographer) stood on one foot and then the other, and finally blurted out, ‘This settles it, I’m going on the wagon!’”
(Apparently, Pixie’s perky visage wasn’t quite able to win everyone over.)
By the 1970s, though Benne had moved on to other professional pursuits, Pixie’s fame hadn’t waned.
In a Yakima Herald-Republic article from October 1972, Pixie was described as “a whimsical doll with gangly arms and legs, pointed little head, brilliant blue eyes and a proper piquant smile.”
The reporter noted, “Children love Pixie — he gets loads of mail — Valentine cards, Christmas greetings, fan letters.”
The article also revealed Pixie’s backstory as “one of Santa’s elves who ... stowed away on Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve and was accidentally left behind” at the home of Mrs. Wilson’s niece and nephew.
Mrs. Wilson also resolutely noted, “It was really the library that breathed the breath of life into Pixie.”
Over the years, Mrs. Wilson made hundreds of Pixie dolls and donated them to libraries and organizations all over the U.S. and the world; she even sent some along with local Japanese-American children when they and their families were interred during World War II.
I must admit: Up until late last year, I had never heard of Pixie, or his long-ago role as the library’s unofficial mascot.
But as these things tend to go, Benne’s letter, and the doll she mailed along with it over 20 years ago, eventually resurfaced and landed on my desk early this year. I was immediately taken with Pixie’s story, and with his charming little smile, his tiny red vest, and his overall aura of guileless joy.
He “lives” atop a bookcase in my office now, and I can’t help but smile back at him whenever he catches my eye as I walk by.
I love that he was so well-loved; I love that he helped instill a lasting love of libraries into so many young readers.
But most of all, I love that Pixie (one of them, at least) eventually made his way back home.
