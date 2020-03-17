At the Library: The library is just a click away

As many of you are probably aware, Yakima Valley Libraries closed all library locations to the public starting Tuesday. This decision was made in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, and is in alignment with recommendations from state and federal health officials.
It is anticipated that the library district will remain closed to the public through April 24.
This is uncharted territory for all of us and, in light of this unique time, we are unfortunately unable to process your title suggestions or Interlibrary Loan requests during the closure.
When the library resumes normal operations, we will once again begin processing your requests.
But never fear!
Yakima Valley Libraries is here to support you, even if you can’t access our physical buildings. We know many of you will have extra time on your hands as you limit activities outside your homes.
So, as you look for engaging things to do, remember, the library is just a click away, with loads of digital services at your fingertips night or day.
We offer free e-books, e-audiobooks, digital magazines and streaming video in variety of platforms, which you can explore at www.yvl.org/e-materials.
These digital platforms provide content for all ages and include:
■ OverDrive: e-books, downloadable audiobooks, streaming video and digital magazines.
■ Flipster digital magazines.
■ RB Digital e-books and downloadable audiobooks.
■ Kanopy streaming movies and TV for all ages.
■ Tumblebook Library storybooks, read-alongs, e-books, graphic novels, nonfiction, video language learning, even some puzzles and educational games.
In the weeks to come we will be adding a lot of new content to our Overdrive platform, including 100 new audiobooks, 10 new magazines titles, around 200 new streaming videos, and much more.
In addition, if you’re in the mood to learn something new, we have a robust catalog of educational and informational e-resources for you to explore at www.yvl.org/e-resources-a-z.
Our free educational e-resources include things like:
■ Newsbank: A comprehensive collection of newspapers from the local, regional, national and international level.
■ Mango Languages: Online learning courses with over 90 languages to choose from to learn a foreign language quickly and easily.
■ Morningstar Investment Research Center: Information and advice on stocks, mutual funds and ETFs for investors.
■ Novelist Plus & Novelist K-8 Plus: Fiction and nonfiction books for all ages; special features for book discussion groups and educators; author biographies and book discussion guides.
■ Lynda.com: Engaging, top-quality courses and learning paths such as Teacher Professional Development, Music Lessons, IT Content Management, Photography and more.
Plus, if you or your kiddos enjoy hands-on fun, you might want to try Creativebug, which features unlimited access to thousands of online arts and craft classes taught by experts in their field. This isn’t just another arts and crafts tool — it’s honest to goodness arts education!
Or, how about cooking something new and learning more about the food culture of America with AtoZ Food America? It features thousands of recipes, hundreds of fascinating culture and ingredient articles and essential culinary resources.
In addition to all these resources at your fingertips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, please remember that during the closure, Yakima Valley Libraries will continue to provide online and telephone reference services.
We will update our website regularly with all the library news and information to keep you abreast of the situation as things change, and we’ll do our level best to serve all your library needs throughout the coming weeks.
Yakima Valley Libraries has been supporting lifelong learning and access to a vast array of ideas and information for over 100 years. Turn to us. The choices will amaze you!
• LeNee Gatton is the collection development librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. Learn more at yvl.org.