At the Library: Put down your pen and fill out the library survey (please)

Since mid-March, all 17 of Yakima Valley Libraries’ buildings have been closed to the public. No customers, no story time, no one browsing the shelves. Even for a library, it’s too quiet around here.
We miss you. We miss the bustle and the questions and the satisfaction of helping you find just the thing you were looking for.
While it has taken a lot to adjust to the current nature of our library services, in my personal life it really didn’t take long at all to realize that texting and emails were never going to replace hugs and quiet conversations around the kitchen table.
As such, my sisters and I decided to try a radical alternate communication technology. We began to exchange handwritten letters, the old-fashioned kind, with envelopes and stamps. I found that the process of composing and writing out a letter helped me structure the events I was writing about and put them in some kind of context.
I also found that there is something personal about handwriting that conveys the essence of the writer so much better than emojis.
We very quickly learned that two or three handwritten pages takes more thought and effort than a short text, and it also says much more. It says, “You are important to me and I want to share these thoughts and the events of my life with you. I want to know your thoughts and know how you are doing.”
What a valuable gift for us to discover during the uncertainty and distance of the last six months.
And now, Yakima Valley Libraries wants to extend a similar sentiment to the entire community by inviting you to complete our Customer Satisfaction Survey.
While we are all great readers, we are not mind readers. We need to hear from you, whether you are a regular library user or not; we want to know what you like about the library, what you think needs to be changed, or what would encourage you to try our services or resources for the first time.
Library staff and administrators are looking ahead, planning library services and programs for the coming year, and we want to provide you with the best library services possible.
In order to do so, we are asking you to fill out a short survey. It should only take about 5 minutes to finish — and if you choose to provide your name and email address, you’ll be entered for a chance to win one of three tablet devices.
The survey will be available online and on paper until Oct. 24. You can find the online survey at www.yvl.org/2020survey.
Paper surveys will be available via our contact-free pickup service at your preferred community library. Please return paper surveys in the book return of your community library by the end of the day on Oct. 24.
We look forward to hearing from you. Your feedback is important to us and is very much appreciated.
• Terry Walker is head of archives and special collections for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.yvl.org.