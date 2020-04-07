At the Library: More e-fun than you could possibly imagine

A few weeks ago (weeks that feel like they were years long, to be honest), our collection development manager, LeNee Gatton, did a lovely job of outlining the plethora of e-resources available from Yakima Valley Libraries.
As your public library, we understand that, now more than ever, our services and resources are a guidepost for your at-home information, education and recreation journeys.
So newcomers and digital natives alike should be pleased to learn that, in response to your needs for content that you can easily access from home, Yakima Valley Libraries recently debuted a new Digital Library page on our website.
You can find it at www.yvl.org/digital-library.
Think of the Digital Library as a spruced up, one-stop shop for everything from language learning tools to math skill-building resources for kids to crafting tutorials for all of the do-it-yourselfers out there, and more!
We’ve organized these resources into easy-to-navigate categories, which I’ll highlight here, along with offering a sneak peek at some of the content available within those categories.
• E-books & E-Audiobooks: Explore multiple e-book and e-audiobook platforms, including RBDigital, which offers thousands of downloadable e-audibooks from your favorite publishers, in addition to exclusive releases that you’ll only find on RBDigital.
• Streaming Movies & TV: We’ve plugged our streaming video and TV options before, but I don’t think we’ve ever given a featured shout-out to Kanopy Kids. This curated collection, available within the larger Kanopy platform, is kid-friendly content that offers unlimited play credits, so your kids are free to discover enriching, educational and entertaining streaming video.
• Magazines & Newspapers: With all of the rapid changes on the health and news fronts, it’s important for all of us to stay abreast of up-to-date information from reliable news sources. If you’re looking for a single, go-to place where you can explore local and national print news coverage, check out NewsBank; this resource gives you free access to current, full-text articles published in dozens of publications, including the Yakima Herald-Republic, The Seattle Times, The Atlantic, USA Today and many more.
• Genealogy & General Research: If you’re a history buff who’s spending some unexpected time at home these days, you should definitely take the opportunity to dig into the Ancestry.com Library Edition. The good folks over at Ancestry have generously enabled at-home access to their 4,000-plus genealogical resources, including Census, military and immigration records, newspapers, and birth, marriage and death records. From now until April 30 you can fill in your family tree from the comfort of home with Ancestry.
• Homework Help: Now that the school year has been abbreviated for students across the Valley, we know that parents and teachers are looking for new and reliable ways to help keep kids and teens engaged with at-home learning. It’s hard to pick a single homework-help option because we have so many, but you’ll definitely want to give Learning Express Library a try, especially the School Center, which offers a ton of guided math, science and language arts skill-building resources for K-12 learners.
• Learn Something New: Odds are that you probably haven’t eaten out in a while and are getting a little bit tired of your own cooking. Why not add a new twist to your go-to meals, with a bit of inspiration from A to Z Food America? It’s the world’s largest database of American food, cultures and recipes, and includes thousands of recipes and video cooking tutorials perfect for helping you put a new spin on breakfast, lunch or dinner.
• Teen Corner: There’s a place for teens in the Digital Library, too! Drop into the OverDrive Teen e-Reading Room to explore JUST young adult e-books, e-audiobooks and streaming video. Or delve into our newest teen offering: TeenBookCloud, which features e-books, graphic novels, classic literature and audiobooks specially selected for teens in grades 7-12.
• Just for Kids: Last but not least, our littlest learners and their adults will love TumbleMath, a comprehensive collection of math picture books that feature interactive animation and narration, accompanied by supplementary materials like lesson plans and quizzes.
The new Digital Library is just a click away! Just visit us at www.yvl.org/digital-library.
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. Learn more at www.yvl.org.