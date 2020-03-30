At the Library: Memories are forever, but internet links aren't

Yakima Memory is moving!
Yakima Memory is an online collection of pictures and documents that relate to the history of Yakima County. But these items are not just about history, they are about people — the people who lived, worked and created the unique cultural heritage we enjoy here in Yakima County. And just as the wine tours, restaurants and rodeos of today will frame the memories of tomorrow, you will find yesterday’s memories preserved and available in Yakima Memory.
Since 2001, Yakima Valley Libraries and the Yakima Valley Museum have worked together to preserve, digitize and make available at yakimamemory.org over 32,000 historical photos and documents about the history of Central Washington. Starting April 6, Yakima Memory will have a new online address: https://archives.yvl.org. The new site has an updated look and provides a more robust search engine.
Browsing through these many letters, photographs and documents makes it clear that today’s current events really are echoes of the past. For example, most of us are filling out online forms for the 2020 census. If you enter the word “census” into Yakima Memory’s search field, you will be able to see how census information was gathered in 1880. Charles Olney was the Enumerator for the Yakama Nation during the Tenth Census for the United States. It was his job to go to every home on the reservation, recording name, age and occupation of the head of household, among much else. And he did it in a fine, flowing script. He spoke with hunters, fishermen, medicine men and herders.
Interestingly, there are no women included in the tally.
Search for “Yakima Clean-up” and Yakima Memory will bring up a photograph taken after the Mount St. Helens ash fall. Look closely and you will see that this is not the first time we have had to wear face masks outdoors. It also shows that this is not the first time we have had to work together as a community to get through tough times.
Many visitors to Yakima Memory are doing genealogical research. Try typing a name (enclosed in quotes) in the search field to see if your family member has been added to the database.
Memory is the ephemeral heartbeat of past events, but it disappears with the people who lived those events. Digitizing cultural heritage materials can preserve those memories and share them with a wider audience. It also helps preserve the content of the original item long past what its life would have been as a physical holding. The Yakima Memory project creates digital copies of photographs and documents tied to local history, adds metadata information (like where, when and by whom the picture was taken) and then stores those digital copies where anyone with an internet connection can access them.
Over the years, Yakima Memory has been a resounding success. Traffic to the site has steadily increased to the point where the search engine can’t keep up. When we realized that demand was exceeding supply and service was deteriorating, we decided that Yakima Memory needed a new home.
So, welcome to the new Yakima Memory! You can visit us 24/7 at https://archives.yvl.org to see our new look and feel. And you can use the “Contact Us” link at the bottom of each page of Yakima Memory to tell us what you like and what you think needs improvement. We are always open to suggestions.
• Terry Walker is head of archives and special collections for Yakima Valley Libraries. Learn more at www.yvl.org.