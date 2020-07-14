At the Library: Looking for a new book or movie? The library has you covered

This definitely goes without saying, but to belabor the point: The world is weird right now; like, really weird. But even though it occasionally feels like we’re living in the prologue to a dystopian fan-fic, I, like many of you, am still doing my best to find and celebrate the good in each and every day.
Case in point: I’m pleased to announce that I recently (and somewhat accidentally) taught my dog to catch treats in midair. Truthfully, I don’t know which of us was more excited about discovering this particular talent — me, who is half-convinced that he’s a canine genius, or him, who may or may not now think that his kibble can fly.
Meanwhile, at work, I and fellow library staff have been incredibly busy restructuring and pivoting in order to hybridize our programs and services into virtual platforms better suited to this new, no-
contact reality.
Last week, for example, we hosted our first large-scale, online Summer Reading show, which was presented by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI). It featured cool science experiments and explosive chemical reactions, which kids and families across the Valley got to experience together, in real-time.
We have one more live, online show with OMSI coming up on July 29, which you can register for using our online calendar of events at https://tinyurl.com/yvlcalendar.
I know I’ve already talked about the Summer Reading Program, but as I mentioned in my last column, I’ve added additional online performers (magic shows!), activities (virtual planetarium visits!) and challenges (an art and writing contest!), so I’d encourage anyone with kids or teens at home to explore everything we have to offer this summer at www.yvl.org/summer.
In addition, we recently rolled out a new series of online Book and Film Talks for you to enjoy. These are geared toward adults and, while I know the terms “book talk” and “film talk” are a tiny bit lingo-y, they’re really just next-level recommendations and reviews.
Think about them like this: Have you ever had a friend who always wants to talk about the amazing book they’re reading? Or who can never seem to resist telling you about the great movie they just finished watching?
And does their enthusiasm often inspire you to read that same book, or watch that movie, even though it may not normally be something you’d gravitate toward?
Then our online Book and Film Talks may be right up your alley!
Unlike your basic “10 out of 10, would read again” type of review, with these talks you’ll get to listen in on short audio recordings of library staff talking up their recommendations for must-read (or watch) titles available to download or stream from the library’s digital collection.
You can find their recordings on the Yakima Valley Libraries YouTube Channel, or on the Staff Picks page on the YVL website at www.yvl.org/staff-picks.
Before wrapping things up, I’d like to mention that, although we’re still unable to see you in person, and even though the world is topsy-turvy, Yakima Valley Libraries is still here for you, doing our level best to provide as many services and resources as we can under the current circumstances. So I sincerely hope you will explore and enjoy some of the latest resources we have available — and be sure to stay tuned for new programs and activities for kids, teens and adults in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, please, please stay safe and be well.
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.yvl.org.