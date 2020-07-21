At the Library: Library offering contests for young artists, writers

Calling all young artists and writers!
Many of you are already aware that the 2020 Summer Reading Program is well under way at Yakima Valley Libraries. What you may not know is that there is a special addition to this year’s program. To honor this year’s theme, “Imagine Your Story,” we’re asking students from all over the Valley to submit their art and/or short stories to the Summer Art and Writing Contest.
To be eligible, participants must be in grades K-12 and be enrolled in a Yakima County school (this includes home schoolers), with the exception of the city of Grandview, which has its own city library apart from Yakima Valley Libraries.
Submissions for both the art and writing contest will be grouped into one of three grade ranges: kindergarten to fourth grade, fifth through eighth grades, and ninth through 12th grades. Students are welcome to submit one entry to each contest.
Now, let’s talk prizes.
Thanks to the generous support of the Yakima Valley Libraries Foundation, all winning entries will be compiled and published as an e-book and a print book that will be available in all 17 community libraries. More details on this to come, so stay posted.
In addition, the foundation has generously sponsored gift cards for each grade range.
Winners of the Summer Art Contest will get to choose a gift card from a variety of craft stores, including Michael’s Crafts, Hobby Lobby, Joann’s and online art supply stores like Blick Art and Arteza.
Winners of the Summer Writing Contest will get their choice of gift cards from book vendors such as Inklings, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and more.
For each contest, gift card amounts will vary from $10 to $50 depending on grade level and the winner’s ranking.
Visit our website (www.yvl.org/summer) for more details regarding prizes.
A few of the guidelines for the 2020 Summer Art Contest:
• Entries can be any visual format, including but not limited to watercolor, color pencil/crayon, chalk drawing, photographs, etc.
• Finished piece must be no larger than 8.5 x 11 inches.
• Designs must be the original work of the entrant and should not include any copied or copyrighted materials.
Here are the guidelines for the 2020 Summer Writing Contest:
• All writing must be the original work of the entrant.
• Each entrant may submit one fictional short story, with these word limits: grades K-4, up to 500 words; grades 5-8, up to 850 words; and grades 9-12, up to 1,000 words.
• Story must be typed in 12-point font or written on 8.5 x 11 inch paper.
• Stories may be written in English or Spanish.
Once your young artists and/or writers are ready to enter the contest, there are a few ways to do so. You can fill out an entry form and submit online, mail submissions to the library, or drop your submission off at any community library using the book drop.
For complete rules and instructions about how to submit your entry, visit www.yvl.org/summer and click the drop-down menu titled “2020 Summer Art Contest” or “2020 Summer Writing Contest.” Submission information is included under the heading “How to Enter.”
Before submitting an entry, a few things to keep in mind: The Library will keep any work submitted physically, so be sure to make a copy if submitting through mail or the book drop. In addition, submissions without an entry form will not be accepted.
Entries are being accepted until Aug. 15, so teens and kids have plenty of time to imagine and create!
• Tania Nunez is Programming Library Assistant II for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at yvl.org.