At the Library: Library loaded with virtual programs and events

Many or you are probably already aware that, due to newly issued state COVID-19 regulations, Yakima Valley Libraries temporarily suspended in-person library services at the Sunnyside, Wapato and West Valley community libraries last week.
While we are still permitted to provide contact-free curbside pickup service during Phase I of Washington’s revised “Roadmap to Recovery” plan, it’s difficult to not be a bit disappointed about the unfortunate, but necessary, reduction in library services.
As a side note: I’d like to thank everyone who visited our three reopened community libraries during the past two months; your absolutely wonderful attitudes, patience and conscientiousness with regard to our health and safety procedures made reopening for limited in-person service that much easier.
And I certainly don’t just speak for myself when I say that we’re looking forward to being able to serve you all again, in person, soon.
In the meantime, I hope you’ll indulge me as I recycle a not-quite-novel suggestion that I offered back at the beginning of all of this strangeness: Even though we can’t yet be together, there are still many ways that we can interact virtually and remotely.
Normally at this point in the year, I’d be busy scheduling in-person events and performers for our spring author series and the library’s annual Summer Reading Program, but I’m pleased to share that we’re still offering regular virtual events and activities that will hopefully appeal to more than a few of you.
Check out the selection of virtual programs and events below, then visit us at www.yvl.org and look for the “Events” tab for more information or to register for events.
■ Virtual Baby Lapsit
Tuesdays, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., via Zoom
Babies ages 0-2 (and their adults) are invited to join us for fun stories, bounces, songs, and socialization time among the babies and their parents/caregivers. Sessions are hosted via Zoom. Beginning in February, one session per month will include infant/child health and nutrition tips facilitated by a representative from our regional Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.
■ Virtual Trivia Night
Thursdays, 8 p.m., via CrowdPurr (www.crowd.live/PGJRF)
Are you ready to test your trivia mettle against players from all over the Yakima Valley? Join us for a fun, fast-paced game of trivia with new topics every week. How much do you know about world capitals? Or ’80s movies? Can you identify a celebrity based on a baby photo? Find out during Virtual Trivia Night! To play, you just need a reliable internet connection and the above game link; no audio or webcam required.
■ Online Book Discussion Group
Last Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m., Zoom
Our Online Book Discussion Group is a great way to discover new titles to read and discuss with dozens of other library users. A monthlong discussion is hosted via our Facebook group, but even if you don’t have a Facebook account, you can still join the live (virtual) discussion at the end of each month via Zoom.
The selected book for February is “The Widows of Malabar Hill” by Sujata Massey, which is available in both print and digital format from the library.
■ Online Spanish Book Club / Club Virtual de Lectura en Español
Fourth Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Zoom
Join library staff and Spanish-speaking library users for a virtual discussion of different Latin-American books each month. Sessions are conducted in Spanish. Please check our online events calendar for upcoming book titles.
■ Nature’s Storytellers Writing Contest
Entry deadline is Feb. 17
The second annual Nature’s Storytellers Writing Contest is hosted by the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy in collaboration with Yakima Valley Libraries. Submissions can be poetry, fiction or nonfiction and should highlight the wonders of nature, especially the nature and wildlife of Central Washington.
Among other prizes, winners will have their work compiled into an e-book designed by Yakima Valley Libraries. The competition is open to all ages. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/WritingContest2021.
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. Learn more at www.yvl.org.