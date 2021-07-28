At the Library: Library continues to offer creative opportunities

Since we’re in the business of information-sharing here at the library, this week’s column is going to be a bit … bullet-pointy; mostly because it’s the best way I can think of to share updates about the latest library-related goings-on.
Before I get into that, though, I want to thank everyone for your ongoing patience as Yakima Valley Libraries works to reorient our services sans COVID restrictions. As I’ve mentioned before, it will take some time before things go back to “normal” for us (and likely for all of you, as well), but we’re working hard to ensure that the library programs, services and resources many of you know (and hopefully love) will be available again soon.
In addition, after augmenting open building hours in response to state-mandated restrictions on the scope of services we were able to provide, I can happily share that revised open hours for some of our community libraries are in the offing; we’re not quite ready to announce those changes yet, but will be making an announcement soon -- so please keep an eye on our website and local media outlets for that information.
Meanwhile, since we recently passed the halfway mark for our 2021 Summer Reading Program, I’d like to offer a friendly reminder to make sure the littles in your life are working toward their summer reading goals. For more information about the program, you can visit www.yvl.org/summer or swing by any community library to register and get the kids on their way to earning rewards for reading.
Oh, and to sweeten the Summer Reading pot even more, several of our community libraries are also running a picture scavenger hunt in their buildings wherein kids can stop in, request a photo list, then go on a "hunt" to find various animal images hidden throughout the library.
Each child who completes an animal scavenger hunt (which changes every other week or so), will get a small prize. The Summer Reading scavenger hunts are available at the Naches, Southeast Yakima, Sunnyside, West Valley, White Swan and Yakima Central libraries through Aug. 14.
We’re also getting closer to the roll-out (finally!) of our StoryWalk project. Those of you who regularly read the library column might recall me mentioning these before, but to recap: A StoryWalk is a series of signposts set up along walking paths in area parks, with each signpost featuring one or two pages from a picture book. The overarching idea is that, when you’re out for a walk with the kids, you’ll have the opportunity to read a storybook along the way.
Like I said, we’re almost ready to launch our pilot project, featuring two StoryWalks at Yakima-area sites — one of which will be available via collaboration with Yakima Parks and Recreation — I’m kind of embarrassingly excited to share those details with you in the next week or so.
Finally, some updates for the grown-ups: We recently launched two e-newsletters, one for information and updates about library resources and readers’ services, and one that’s focused on library events and programs. The e-newsletters will be sent out on a quarterly basis and will highlight services, resources, and tips for using and navigating library databases, in addition to offering the occasional behind-the-scenes look at our collection development department, and the domain of yours truly: library programming.
To add your email to our mailing list, visit www.yvl.org/newsletter.
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this column for Thursday’s SCENE section. Learn more at www.yvl.org.