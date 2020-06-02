At the Library: Library continues its resourceful ways

A note from Krystal
Not to toot our own horn or anything, but Yakima Valley Libraries is nothing if not resourceful.
In the many weeks since we temporarily closed our doors, staff have banded together to rethink and reimagine the nature of library services and resources during a time when we’re unable to serve you face-to-face.
And, as we await the official go-ahead that will allow us to phase in our in-person services, we’ve spent the last several weeks focused on the question of how to continue to provide you with the information, resources and tools for learning, exploration and recreation that are so vitally needed, perhaps now more than ever.
We still have several projects on the proverbial drawing board; and while I would love to fill you in on our plans for outdoor storytime adventures, the almost-ready-to-unveil Summer Reading Program, and the not-quite-complete (but super fun) escape-room style digital games we’re working on, I’ll hold back.
Much of the fun is in the anticipation, so I’ll leave you with that teaser for now, with a solemn promise to deliver the whole scoop in the next few weeks.
For now, I’ll yield the floor (or page?) to one of our managing librarians, Heather VanTassell, to share two of the projects she has helped get off the ground recently.
Online Book Discussion Group
One of my favorite parts of my job is leading two book discussion groups at West Valley each month.
The best part of these gatherings is that no matter how I feel about the book personally, I always walk away from the discussion group with a different vantage point. I get to hear about the life experiences of group members, and how those experiences made the book mean something totally different to them than it did for me. And there’s always a piece that one member picked up on that I had overlooked.
On that note, I am very excited to announce that Yakima Valley Libraries is taking our book discussions into the virtual world, featuring a different title each month. This month, we will be reading “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson, which is available with no waiting list all month through our OverDrive and Libby app (https://yvl.overdrive.com).
Throughout the month, staff will facilitate book discussion in the form of regular, thought-provoking discussion topics posted to the Yakima Valley Libraries Online Discussion Group page, followed by an optional virtual meet-up at the end of each month.
Interested in joining us? You’ll find the discussion group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/1485574561694649.
Participate as much or as little as you like — comment on a post, ask a question, pop in to see what others think of the book, join in the virtual meeting, or all of the above. We look forward to meeting with you there.
Phone-a-Story
I have this fond childhood memory of calling my local library each week and listening to a story the librarian had recorded. My sister and I would curl up on my parents’ king-sized waterbed and twist the phone cord around our fingers as we listened in delight as that week’s story unfolded. If it was a particularly good story, we’d call back several times throughout the week.
There is just something magical about being read to, isn’t there?
To my delight, Yakima Valley Libraries is now offering this same magical, no-frills service with our new Phone-a-Story program.
Parents, if you’re looking for an opportunity for five free minutes to yourself without that screen time guilt, call 509-494-0664 for a story read in English or 509-494-0665 for a story in Spanish.
Stories will change each Monday, so check back weekly. All you need is a phone to make a picture book come to life!
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian and Heather VanTassell is a managing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. Learn more at www.yvl.org.