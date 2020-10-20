At the Library: Hop online for 'Champion' discussions

I celebrated my birthday this past weekend and, just like I wanted, it was a low-key, laugh-filled good time; one spent (mostly) outdoors with a small handful of friends.
While I’ve never been one to make a big to-do out of my birthday, I have to admit: I was more than a bit bummed that some of my favorite birthday-adjacent festivals — like Yakima’s Fresh Hop Ale Fest, the Seattle Public Library’s librarian-led Booktoberfest, and Leavenworth’s always-delightful Oktoberfest — were canceled, or drastically abbreviated, this year.
Of course, I understand the ongoing necessity for limiting large gatherings, but I’m sure I’m not the only one feeling a bit stir crazy at times.
The one silver lining, for me at least, is that library services have proven to be incredibly versatile over these last several months, which means that even with our doors closed, Yakima Valley Libraries has still been able to host virtual events that are recreational, informational, educational or a combination of all three.
Now, as we move into the winter months, it’s only natural that many of us will be spending more time at home, hunkering down against the impending cold weather and early-afternoon twilight.
But as some of us begin to batten down the hatches in anticipation of winter, I’d like to remind you that your sense of community doesn’t need to stop at your front door. You can continue to look to Yakima Valley Libraries for free, varied online events and activities to see you through the remainder of 2020 and beyond.
Here are some highlights of upcoming events:
• Tuesday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. -- online book discussion of “The Eighty-Dollar Champion” by Elizabeth Letts
“The Eighty-Dollar Champion” is the true story of a Dutch immigrant who rescued a former plow horse from a truck bound for the slaughterhouse, only to discover in him a remarkable talent for show jumping -- a talent that would inspire a nation and rocket them both to stardom in Cold War-era America.
Free copies of the book are available by request at all community libraries, or for download in our OverDrive platform, with no wait through Oct. 31.
For more information and to register for the online discussion, visit tinyurl.com/OctoberDiscussion.
• Thursday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m. -- Yakima Valley Reads: An Evening with Elizabeth Letts (online)
As I shared a few weeks ago, library staff are doing our level best to continue to provide the services that you know and love; while the delivery or scope have changed, the abiding purpose and goals remain.
So, as we close out our 2020 Yakima Valley Reads program, we’re pleased to host an online author event with Elizabeth Letts, bestselling author of this year’s community read title, “The Eighty-Dollar Champion.”
During the online event, which will be recorded for viewing on our YouTube channel through December 2020, Letts will speak about her writing, research and inspiration, and online attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly of the author.
Because we’re using the Zoom platform, space in this online event is limited and preregistration is required. For more information, check out our event calendar at https://tinyurl.com/YakimaReadsLetts.
Whether or not these events are of interest to you, I’d encourage you to check our online events calendar regularly for updates.
We’re consistently adding new and modified online activities, like an online baby lap-sit class starting in November, and the popular Y/Our Story current events conversation group, which will be restarting online soon.
Finally, please know that we’re diligently working on a plan to reopen buildings in the near future, but I, for one, hope you’ll join us online for education, conversation and community-building very, very soon.
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.yvl.org.