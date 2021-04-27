At the Library: Heard any (free) good books lately?

Audiobook listeners rejoice! As we inch toward summer, another annual event is about to begin: AudiobookSYNC’s free audiobook program for teens (or adults who enjoy teen lit).
Beginning Thursday, April 29, you can sign up to download two themed titles each week for 14 weeks, courtesy of AudioFile Magazine and several audiobook publishers. Available titles include recent releases, classics, thrillers, historical fiction, fantasy and everything in-between.
Although AudioSYNC downloads are only available through the Sora app, which is OverDrive’s student reading app, school affiliation is not required to enjoy the SYNC program.
And because Yakima Valley Libraries recently partnered with a few area school districts to provide Sora for student use, some teens probably already have the Sora app on their smart devices; in that case, participating in the SYNC program is easy: just add “audiobooksync” as another library in the app.
But not to worry: if you, or your book-loving teen, don’t already have the Sora app, you can download it free from the Apple or Google Play app stores.
Once you've registered for the program and set up Sora, you can borrow the week's titles and they will stay on your shelf in the app indefinitely, available to download and access whenever you want. Fair warning, though: Each week’s titles are only available for seven days, from Wednesday through Wednesday of the following week, with access beginning and ending at 9 p.m.
For those of you who need a sneak peek as encouragement to check out this great program, check out the following list for an overview of just some of the titles that will be available for download beginning Thursday, April 29.
• Week 1 (April 29-May 5): “Illegal” by Francisco X. Stork
• Week 2 (May 6-12): “Trell” by Dick Lehr
• Week 3 (May 13-19): “Descendant of the Crane” by Joan He
• Week 4 (May 20-26): “Alive” by Scott Sigler
• Week 5 (May 27-June 2): “Of Beetles and Angels: A Boy’s Remarkable Journey from a Refugee Camp to Harvard” by Mawi Asgedom
• Week 6 (June 3-9): “Rook” by Sharon Cameron
• Week 7 (June 10-16): “Crescendo: The Story of a Musical Genius Who Forever Changed a Southern Town” by Allen Cheney and Julie Cantrell
• Week 8 (June 17-23): “This Is What I Know About Art” by Kimberly Drew
• Week 9 (June 24-30): “Stay Gold” by Tobly McSmith
• Week 10 (July 1-7): “Dust” by Kara Swanson
• Week 11 (July 8-14): “Saints and Misfits” by S.K. Ali
• Week 12 (July 15-21): “The Ruinous Sweep” by Tim Wynne-Jones
• Week 13 (July 22-28): “Not Your Sidekick” by C.B. Lee
• Week 14 (July 29-Aug. 4): “Keep This to Yourself” by Tom Ryan
To learn more or register, visit www.audiofilemagazine.com/sync.
• Julie Graham is assistant collection development librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.yvl.org.