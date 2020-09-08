At the Library: Getting or updating a library card is almost effortless

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month.
Normally, this is the part of the column where I’d say something about how, despite the topsy-turvy nature of the last six months, the purpose of libraries remains immutable; then, I’d smoothly transition into extolling the value and virtues of the public library.
Next, I’d share that the monthlong celebration is spearheaded by the American Library Association, with the goal of uniting public libraries in “a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.”
But with libraries and schools across the nation still closed, this year’s column isn’t just me checking off a box on my unofficial library-holiday-of-the-month calendar; instead, it’s a profound call to action: so, please, if you don’t already have a library card, get thee to a local library.
While our buildings are still closed to the public in adherence with state guidelines, we’re now offering a contact-free option to sign up for a physical library card, in addition to our new, Contact-Free Holds Pick Up service.
Here’s how it works: Visit www.yvl.org/locations to find your nearest community library. Call your preferred community library and let staff know that you would like to sign up for a new library card (or that you would like to update an old library account).
Staff will ask for a bit of identifying and contact information (i.e., your full name, address, birthdate, phone number, etc.) in order to create a Provisional library account for you; this is a limited-access account that will allow you to request up to two physical library items via our Contact-Free Holds Pick Up service. (Staff will be happy to help with this, if needed.)
When your requested items are ready for pickup, you’ll just need to make a pickup appointment, and be sure to bring photo identification and proof of address (if the address on your ID isn’t current) to your pickup appointment.
During your pickup appointment, staff will walk you through the contact-free pickup process, while also safely verifying your photo identification; once all of that is squared away, you’ll receive a physical library card and your account will be updated to allow full borrowing privileges.
But what, exactly, does “full” borrowing privileges entail?
Simply put, a physical library card encompasses all of the benefits of our Digital Pass (which provides you with instant access to all of our digital content), in addition to allowing you to borrow physical library materials like books, graphic novels, DVDs, books-on-CD, in addition to:
• Book Club Kits: These sets contain eight copies of the same book (we have dozens of titles available), and will help you and your book group buddies easily select your next read.
• LaunchPads: These tablet devices designed for ages 3-10 are preloaded with high-quality, ad-free apps that are both fun and educational.
• S.T.E.M. Activity Kits: Themed kits of educational books, supplies and fun activities designed to help you and your child explore topics like magnetism, electricity, physics and engineering with LEGOs at home.
For more information about getting a library card while our buildings are closed, or to learn about the types of library cards we offer, visit https://tinyurl.com/getcardedyvl.
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this column for Thursday’s SCENE section. Learn more at www.yvl.org.