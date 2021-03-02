At the Library: Genre fiction tales at their very best

Awards buzz often seems focused around films and television series, but book awards are their own special magic. In January, various divisions of the American Library Association announced the annual Newbery, Caldecott and Printz winners, along with a slew of other awards for children’s and teens’ books.
Did I set my alarm for extra early that morning so I could watch the livestream? Absolutely. But my favorite is one of the American Library Association’s awards lists for adult books: the Reference and User Services Association (RUSA) Reading List, which recognizes the “best in genre fiction for adult readers.”
This list -- the result of collection development librarians who read hundreds of books published in a given year and, after much discussion, announce their top picks in eight categories -- makes me feel like a kid in a candy store!
I’d already read four of them before the RUSA list was announced, but I’m now eagerly waiting for my chance to borrow a few of the others. Check out the RUSA committee’s descriptions of the winning books for each genre, below.
Which books catch your eye?
• Adrenaline: “The Holdout” by Graham Moore
Ten years after Maya Seale convinced her fellow jurors to acquit a man of murder, a true crime documentary reunites the jury amid claims of new evidence. When one of them is found dead in Maya’s hotel room, she must prove her own innocence in this taut legal thriller.
• Fantasy: “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by T.J. Klune
Linus Baker, diligent caseworker at the Department of Magical Youth, travels to Arthur Parnassus’ orphanage to determine if any of the magical children in Arthur’s care might cause the end of the world. While getting to know Arthur and his charges, Linus discovers a found family worthy of rule-breaking.
• Historical Fiction: “Conjure Women” by Afia Atakora
During Slaverytime, conjure woman and healer Rue kept the plantation slaves healthy. With the Civil War over, Rue continues to tend to the formerly enslaved until the birth of a child feared to be a demon and the arrival of a charismatic preacher place Rue in a precarious situation.
• Horror: “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones
This slow-burn horror novel follows four members of the Blackfeet tribe as an illegal elk hunting trip catches up to them ten years later, and the spirit of the elk they wronged methodically tracks them down to exact her bloody revenge.
• Mystery: “Fortune Favors the Dead” by Stephen Spotswood
Pentecost, premier female detective of 1940s New York, and her right-hand woman Parker, an ex-circus performer, are called to investigate a ghostly murderer. The victim’s shadowy past, an eerily knowledgeable medium, Pentecost’s health, and Parker’s growing attraction to the victim’s daughter complicate this noirish locked room mystery.
• Relationship: “Oona Out of Order” by Margarita Montimore
On New Year’s Eve 1982, 18-year-old Oona Lockhart faces a personal crossroads. But when the clock strikes midnight, she faints and awakens decades in the future as her older self. Jumping to a new age each New Year’s, Oona grapples with constantly changing circumstances and discovers relationships that anchor her.
• Romance: “The Duke Who Didn’t” by Courtney Milan
Chloe Fong is the capable, list-focused love of Jeremy Wentworth’s life, but she’s looking for someone serious. After three years of chasing seriousness, Jeremy returns for the annual fair determined to show Chloe that he may not be serious, but he’s serious about her. A flirty, sexy historical romance.
• Science Fiction: “The Space Between Worlds” by Micaiah Johnson
In a future where people can travel to parallel universes in which their counterparts are deceased, Cara’s worth is measured by how easily she dies. Earth after Earth, the poor die to benefit the wealthy, until Cara discovers a secret that could disrupt the whole corrupt system.
To see the short lists, and to discover suggested read-alikes, visit bit.ly/YHR-ALAlist.
• Julie Graham is assistant collection development librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this column for SCENE. Learn more at www.yvl.org.