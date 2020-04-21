At the Library: Find your place at the library on the couch

It’s National Library Week.
Under normal circumstances, I would have ended that first sentence with a wholehearted exclamation point, but … times are weird.
And with libraries across the U.S. shuttered to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the 2020 National Library Week celebration is inevitably bittersweet.
After all, this year’s theme is “Find your place at the library.”
According to the American Library Association, the theme “was chosen … before any of us could imagine the emergence of a global pandemic that would force most libraries to temporarily close their physical spaces. But you can still find your place at the library because libraries are open for business online, providing the virtual services and digital content their communities need more than ever. ”
Indeed, the beauty of public libraries is in our unfailing ability to evolve along with the needs of the communities we serve, even when those needs arise out of far-reaching alterations to our daily lives.
Even though our doors are closed for the time being, Yakima Valley Libraries is no different.
In this space, I’ve already given you a rundown of our new Digital Library (www.yvl.org/digital-library), and we’ve talked up resources like Kanopy streaming video, Creativebug crafting tutorials, and the plethora of skill-building tools available with our Lynda platform.
As the stay-at-home order and social distancing advisories continue, we’ve been looking for ways to help keep you and the Yakima Valley community engaged with the library, even if you can’t physically visit our buildings for the time being.
Virtual Trivia Night is just one of the new programs we have on offer to help meet you where you are — even if where you are is lounging on your couch.
Question: Did you know that Alaska is both the westernmost AND easternmost state in the U.S.?
Yeah, neither did I.
I hope you’ll forgive the seemingly random geography quiz. It’s just that, that factoid about Alaska is one of the tidbits of new knowledge I picked up while writing questions for the library’s virtual trivia night, which we hosted for the first time last Thursday.
It was a ton of fun, and definitely worth repeating. So, every Thursday night, beginning at 8 p.m., we’ll host a virtual trivia game designed for older teens and adults, where you can play in real-time and go head-to-head with other players from across the Valley.
Last week, in addition to geography, we tested players’ knowledge of topics like song lyrics, types of food, movies, and identifying books by their opening line.
Did I mention that is was ridiculously fun?
To play, you just need an internet connection. No library card, no webcam required — just your knowledge and a willingness to go head-to-head with other players.
The game’s access code changes each week, so if you’re on Facebook, swing by our event page to get the (very simple) login information each Thursday.
But you don’t even have to have a Facebook account to play! You can also look for the updated access code every Thursday evening on the Teen Resources page on our website, www.yvl.org/teens/teen-resources.
Just look for the Virtual Trivia Night icon.
In the interim, please keep an eye on our Facebook page and website — we’re looking at options for an online book discussion group, as well as planning library programs that will get you and the kids out of the house to explore parks and outdoor spaces.
Remember, even if you can’t physically visit the library while our doors are temporarily closed, there are still many ways for you to “Find your place at the library,” and we’re committed to helping you do just that.
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. Learn more at www.yvl.org.