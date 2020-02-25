At the Library: Clifford and more: Library is more than books

Public libraries have long since ceased to be just a collection of books. If you have visited us recently, you will have noticed that we also offer videos (DVDs), music (CDs), audiobooks, electronic books, magazines, and digital tablets for the little ones. All of these are within your reach, and all for free.
But today I have not come to tell you about the excellent collection of materials at your disposal. I would like to tell you about all the activities that Yakima Valley Libraries has to offer. Did you know that Yakima Valley Libraries offered more than 1,700 programs to thousands of children, teenagers and adults last year? Surprising, right?
Among the wide variety of free events available right now, we can highlight “storytime,” visits by writers and relevant people from the community, debates about social and economic news, talks about grants or scholarships, activities with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), 3D printing workshops (three dimensions), reading contests, reading clubs in Spanish (Tertulia) and English (Book Clubs), quilt exhibits, and genealogy programs to assist in the search for historical or family information.
Yakima Valley Libraries also maintains a special collection of original historical documents about the Yakima Valley. We have early maps, journals from the Oregon Trail, a collection of historical newspapers, and an extensive collection of area school yearbooks.
Our librarians already have prepared a series of events that we are sure will be to your liking. We will begin with “Storytime Tour,” a fun program where Clifford, the big red dog, will read stories about his adventures with Emily Elizabeth ant his canine friends Cleo, T-Bone and Mac. Each stop of the Storytime Tour will include stories, songs, games, crafts and, as a final surprise, a Clifford stage appearance. In addition to stories and crafts, children and their families will receive a free photo with Clifford. This is definitely one of our favorite events, and we are sure it will be for you, too.
Of course, we also have events and activities for adults. Everything is ready for you to enjoy a virtual reality (VR) experience. The “virtual reality experience” programs are designed for adults and teens 13 and older. If you are interested in participating in any of these programs, you can do so in these libraries: Toppenish (March 5-6), Moxee (March 10) and Buena (March 12).
Program participants will have the opportunity to experience a 360-degree 3D simulation. Each Oculus device offers a variety of virtual reality options. You can take a tour of the White House, travel through the human circulatory system, or visit the International Space Station. Sessions last 15 minutes, and participants must register in advance. Teenagers (13-17) must present a permission form signed by their parent or legal guardian. Call us at 509-452-8541 to get more information about this program.
Finally, I would like to remind you that the fun at the Yakima Valley Libraries does not end when our doors close. We are always open, 24 hours a day, every day of the year, at our web address (www.yvl.org). Here you can access thousands of e-books, watch movies online on your smart TV or cellphone, read digital magazines, learn English on your computer or phone, and much more. Welcome to your Yakima Valley Libraries! We hope to see you soon.
• Francisco Garcia-Ortiz is public library services director for Yakima Valley Libraries. Learn more at www.yvl.org.