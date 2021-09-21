At the Library: Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

áAmericans celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The history of this celebration dates back to 1968, where under the mandate of President Lyndon Johnson, what was known as Hispanic Heritage Week was established. In 1988, the duration was extended by President Ronald Reagan from seven days of celebration to an entire month.
But why and what is celebrated on these dates? Firstly, Sept. 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of the independence of several Latin American countries, including Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and 18, respectively.
Traditionally, the primary objective of National Hispanic Heritage Month is to honor the cultures, traditions and contributions of Hispanics and Latin Americans who live or have lived in what is now the United States of America.
The presence of people from Spain and Latin America in this country is long-standing. For example, the oldest city in the United States is modern-day Saint Augustine, Fla.; but did you know that Saint Augustine was founded in 1565 by a group of Spanish sailors and soldiers as a settlement under the Spanish crown?
In addition to being the oldest city in the U.S., Saint Augustine is also the oldest European settlement in the United States, and the only one that has been continuously populated since its foundation in the 16th century. Today, nearly one-quarter of Florida residents consider themselves to be of Hispanic or Latino descent.
In the state of Washington, as well, the presence of Hispanics and Latinos has been significant. In 1790, Fort of Nuñez Gaona, the first Spanish and Latin American settlement in this state, was built in what is now known as Neah Bay, within the territory of the Makah Tribe. The founding community was made up of Spaniards, Mexicans and Peruvians.
Clearly, the Latino presence in this country has been, and continues to be, an important part of the nation’s past and present, especially considering that around 19 percent of the U.S. population is Hispanic or Latino.
For Yakima Valley Libraries, Hispanic Heritage Month means putting the spotlight on Hispanic and Latino writers, illustrators, musicians and filmmakers, as well as highlighting Latino culture and history.
So, now through Oct. 15, you can visit www.yvl.org/events/hhm to explore our 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month events, activities and recommended book and film lists -- all of which have been compiled to share and emphasize the stories, heritage and history of the Hispanic communities nationwide and here in the Yakima Valley.
We wish you a happy National Hispanic Heritage Month.
• Francisco Garcia-Ortiz is public library services director and Tania Nunez-Guzman is programming library assistant for Yakima Valley Libraries. They and other library staffers write this column for Thursday's SCENE section. Learn more at www.yvl.org.