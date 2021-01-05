At the Library: Bingo! Get your card and read some books

Last year, right around this time, I took a few days off work to decompress from what had been an impressively busy preceding year.
It was so busy, in fact, that one day I legitimately forgot where I’d parked my car.
My quest to find it ended with me going on an unplanned walking tour of downtown Yakima, during which time I began to mentally calculate how much vacation time I could request.
A few of my co-workers, surprised by the rarity of me going on vacation for several days in a row, curiously asked how I planned to spend my time off.
“At home,” I said. “It’s mostly a mental staycation.”
See, I enjoy traveling, but I think my favorite thing about vacationing-in-place (besides getting to sleep in my own bed each night), is that I have the time to try out new activities, both around town and at home.
So, last winter, my at-home avocation was learning to loom knit.
Although I’d picked up the absolute basics of needle knitting back in college, I’d never actually finished a project. This time, though, with the added benefit of a (supposedly) foolproof knitting loom, I buckled down, determined to spend a bit of my winter on learning a new skill.
The bad news: My first loom knitting attempt was supposed to be a basic, toddler-sized hat. That effort went downhill pretty rapidly, resulting in a disturbingly oblong monstrosity that I coerced my dog into wearing for an impromptu “photo shoot.”
He bore the indignity with all of the canine grace and aplomb he could muster, but even I could tell by the faraway look in his eyes that he was fantasizing about a staycation of his own — one far, far away from me.
The good news: After five days, and with the help of a few library books, use of the library’s CreativeBug online crafting database, and more YouTube video tutorials than I can count, I actually managed to knit a respectable infinity scarf.
Once my vacation was over, I wore my new scarf to work and, to my surprise, it garnered a few compliments from co-workers, which really helped drive home the blooming sense of accomplishment of having set myself a task and seeing it the whole way through.
If you happen to be in the market for a fun project of your own, I humbly and enthusiastically recommend checking out the library’s annual Winter Reading Challenge.
Designed specifically for adult patrons, the Winter Reading Challenge is a game of “reading bingo” wherein the challenge is to complete at least one bingo on a game card of various book genres and categories.
Your goal is to fill in the squares with the titles of books you read (or listen to) that match each category. With each bingo you complete, you’ll earn a raffle entry for one of several prizes.
From now through March 31, you can request a game card at any community library or print one from the library website (www.yvl.org/winter). There, you’ll also find the rules for the program, suggested books for some of the game card categories, and a list of frequently asked questions.
In addition, the webpage outlines the complete roster of available prizes, including various gift cards, library swag bags, and three grand prizes.
Just remember: In order to be eligible for the raffle, you need to complete at least one bingo on a Winter Reading game card, and be sure to enter the raffle either in person or online by March 31.
Happy reading!
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this column for SCENE. Learn more at www.yvl.org.