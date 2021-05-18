At the Library: All the buzz on the bewitching bee

As your resident purveyor of random factoids, anecdotes and meandering reminiscences, I sincerely hope this week’s column provides you with small talk fodder at your next backyard barbecue.
Or, at the very least, maybe you’ll win a point at pub trivia (you know, whenever that’s a thing again).
Either way, let’s get to the point and spend a bit of time chatting about … bees.
Today, May 20, is officially World Bee Day, as designated by the United Nations. Interestingly, the push to have the aforementioned honor settled on May 20 was spearheaded by the nation of Slovenia, which just so happens to be the birthplace of one Anton Janša, the 18th century founder of modern beekeeping.
Look, I know what you’re probably thinking: ‘Bees? Really, library lady? You’re dedicating an entire column to bees?!’
Answer: Yes.
Reason: Well, there are a few, actually. Firstly, bees are absolutely, mind-bogglingly amazing.
Did you know that bees pollinate one-third of the food we eat? According to the Bee Conservancy, honeybees are invaluable to agriculture and crop production, and bees in general pollinate most of the coffee, grains, vegetables, nuts, and fruits we eat — including our beloved Washington apples.
All told, the Bee Conservancy estimates that honeybees tangentially contribute more than $15 billion to the value of U.S. crop production each year.
If that’s not enough evidence to bring you over to the side of the bees, how about this: The Bee Informed Partnership — a nonprofit dedicated to improving the health and long-term sustainability of honeybees and other pollinators — reports that, compared to 1947, the U.S. honeybee population has dropped by 60 percent.
As author Thor Hanson explained during a 2018 interview, the die-off of bees is attributable to multiple threats, including chemical pesticides, parasites, habitat loss, and the introduction of invasive, non-native plants that can wreak havoc in ecosystems on which bees rely.
Sorry, sorry, I don’t mean to give you a science lesson; really, my only aim is to maybe put a bee in your bonnet (in the best possible way) in the hopes that some of you might look to the library in a quest to learn more about these ubiquitous-yet-indispensable pollinators.
So, without further ado, please enjoy this (hopefully) buzz-worthy selection of books and films about bees, their habitat, and the history and hopes of the beekeeping industry.
Books to borrow
• “Bee People and the Bugs They Love” by Frank Mortimer. In this funny and informative book, Mortimer takes readers on a historical and contemporary journey into the lives of beekeepers, tracing the roots of the centuries-old trade while also discussing the nature, ‘language’ and lives of bees.
• “The Lives of Bees: The Untold Story of the Honey Bee in the Wild” by Thomas Seeley. While humans have been beekeepers for thousands of years, much of our knowledge of bees is limited to their care and keeping in controlled settings; in this book, Seeley brings readers along on an investigation into how bees live and thrive in the wild — an investigation that just might be the key to reversing the planetwide die-off of bees.
• “Buzz: The Nature and Necessity of Bees” by Thor Hanson. As always, Hanson delivers an engaging and charming book, this time relating the 125 million year history of bees, by recounting their central role in our agriculture, societies, mythologies and cultures.
Films to stream via Kanopy
• “More Than Honey” — A comprehensive look at the plight of endangered honeybees around the globe and the potential effects of their extinction.
• “The Pollinators” — Take a cinematic journey around the U.S. following migratory beekeepers and their truckloads of honeybees as they pollinate the flowers that become the fruits, nuts and vegetables we all eat.
• Krystal Corbray is programming and marketing librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.yvl.org.